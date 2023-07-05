Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' Airobotics Successfully Completes the Optimus Drone Infrastructure Proof of Concept Program in Abu Dhabi UAE

Significant milestone in advancing $3.5 million purchase order for multi-system deployment in Abu-Dhabi announced in February 2023

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary Airobotics successfully completed a proof-of-concept (PoC) of the Optimus Drone Infrastructure in an industrial facility in Abu Dhabi in June 2023. The completion of the PoC program with our UAE-based partner SkyGo is a significant milestone in advancing a $3.5 million multi-system deal previously announced in February 2023. Airobotics will continue to advance the fleet deployment of Optimus Systems around the city of Abu Dhabi to provide aerial data and services to industrial and governmental entities.

"We have accomplished our goal of deploying the first Optimus systems in Abu Dhabi to demonstrate our state-of-the-art technology and its capabilities to the benefit of governmental and commercial stakeholders in Abu Dhabi," said Meir Kliner, Airobotics' CEO. "Together with our partners in the UAE, we are looking forward to scaling our business in the region with our Optimus System, which has already conducted thousands of flights over highly populated areas."

Airobotics is deploying a network of smart drones in Abu Dhabi called the Optimus Urban Drone Infrastructure. The drones will be used for a variety of purposes, including aerial priority delivery, monitoring, and data collection. The infrastructure is designed to operate sustainably and scalably, and it will be used to provide public services for Public Safety use cases and to improve industrial operations in Oil & Gas facilities and other critical infrastructures such as ports and railways.

Airobotics is active in the UAE and other countries and plans to establish permanent infrastructure with fleets of automated drones that do not require on-the-ground human intervention to operate. These drones can operate as a task force to simultaneously collect and provide critical information for a variety of customer requirements.

Airobotics' drone infrastructure is specifically designed for urban environments and strategic facilities that require immediate security, monitoring, and emergency response. Each system within the infrastructure framework includes a smart airbase that enables automated battery changes for 24/7 operations. The airbase also automates the loading and installation of sensors appropriate for each specified mission. Each system covers a perimeter of up to 80 square kilometers surrounding an airbase. Drone flights can be tasked to carry specific sensors, enabling every drone in the system to execute diverse tasks. Drones can be activated for complex longer-term operations, with flights overseen by remote operators in a command-and-control center.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System, the Scout System and the Raider (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

