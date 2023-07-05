Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 05
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that at the close of business on 4 July 2023 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.
|Pence per share
Cum Income
|Pence per share
Ex Income
|NAV with debt at par value
|234.19
|231.04
|NAV with debt at fair value
|239.90
|236.74
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
5 July 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323