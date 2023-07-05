Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Adolore Biotherapeutics to Participate in the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series

Live moderated video webcast on Tuesday, July 11th at 4:00 PM ET

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Adolore Biotherapeutics ("Adolore" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough opioid-free gene therapy treatments for pain, today announced that Roelof Rongen, CEO and Roy Levitt, MD, Founder and Executive Chairman of Adolore, will participate in the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the event website, virtualinvestco.com. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Adolore Biotherapeutics

Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of chronic pain and other pain and nervous system conditions or disorders. Our best-in-class programs are long-acting, locally-acting gene therapies that are opioid-free Disease Modifying Anti-Pain therapies (DMAPs) for the treatment of chronic pain.

The Company's two current CA8* gene therapy programs are in preclinical development for treatment of patients suffering from erythromelalgia, a life-long heritable chronic pain condition representing an orphan drug disease with no approved therapy, and chronic osteoarthritis knee pain, affecting a large number of patients that is often treated with opioids due to the lack of good alternatives, thus contributing to the ongoing opioid crisis.

For more information, visit adolore.com.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

adolore@jtcir.com

