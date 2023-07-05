EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Bond

Tallinn, Estonia, 5 July 2023. Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, through its fully owned subsidiary IuteCredit Finance S.á r.l., today issued EUR 2021/2026 bonds in the amount of EUR 10 million with an interest rate of 11.0% p.a. payable semi-annually. Of this amount, EUR 7.2 million was attributable to holders of the EUR 2019/2023 bond, who exercised the exchange offer at an issue price of 96.5%. The yield to maturity for the exchange offer-related bonds amounts to 12.3%. EUR 2.8 million of the new EUR 2021/2026 bonds were subscribed by the company's shareholders. The tap issue brings the total volume of Iute Group's EUR 2021/2026 bonds to EUR 125 million. The new EUR 2021/2026 bonds are to be admitted to trading on or about 12 July 2023 on Frankfurt Stock Exchange's regulated market (General Standard), and the Baltic regulated market of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. Aalto Capital (Germany) acts as Financial Advisor to the Group.



Contact: Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About Iute Group: Iute Group is a fintech company established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List. www.iutecredit.com



