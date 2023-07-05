Seigel Advisory Services Advises Shore Heart Group in a Partnership With Cardiovascular Associates of America

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Seigel Advisory Services, a healthcare-focused investment bank, is pleased to announce that it has advised Shore Heart Group in a transaction with Cardiovascular Associates of America ("CVAUSA"), a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners. This partnership serves as one of CVAUSA's pillar practices within their cardiology network, spanning 8 states and more than 85 offices.

Shore Heart Group is a leading cardiology practice in the state of New Jersey, with 23 physicians serving patients in 7 clinics throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. Founded in 1993, Shore Heart Group is led by physicians Dr. Michael Aaron, Dr. Ihab Girgis, and Dr. Maurice Weiss. Shore Heart Group provides a comprehensive range of services throughout the continuum of cardiac care, including electrophysiology, interventional cardiology, and nuclear cardiology.

Greg Seigel, Managing Director at Seigel Advisory Services, noted, "After an extensive process for selecting a partner for Shore Heart Group, CVAUSA stood out among all of the potential partners. With Webster Equity Partners' successful track record of growing healthcare companies, CVAUSA's focus on expanding its regional footprint within New Jersey, and CVAUSA's leadership under Tim Attebery, Shore Heart Group will be well-positioned to continue to provide world-class care to patients for many years to come. It was an honor to serve Shore Heart Group throughout this process, and I look forward to their continued success."

Dr. Maurice Weiss, commented, "From start to finish, Greg's expertise, professionalism, and commitment to achieving an outstanding result was truly remarkable. He left no stone unturned, ensuring the highest valuation for our practice. His deep knowledge of the medical industry, meticulous attention to detail, exceptional communication skills and unwavering commitment to achieving an outstanding result made him an invaluable asset to our private equity transaction."

