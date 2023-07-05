Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Der Super-Investitionsgrund! 12.000% mit konkurrenzlosem Produkt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HL9Z | ISIN: US00206R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: SOBA
Tradegate
05.07.23
16:23 Uhr
14,795 Euro
-0,005
-0,03 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AT&T INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AT&T INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,75014,78516:25
14,76514,79516:24
ACCESSWIRE
05.07.2023 | 15:02
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Bridging the Digital Divide With AT&T

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE:

In a world where connectivity is increasingly essential, the digital divide stands as a formidable obstacle. Millions of Americans are denied opportunities to improve their daily lives, succeed in work and school, and have a fair chance in the global economy, all of which come from broadband and digital connectivity.

AT&T is deeply committed to bridging this digital divide. With a comprehensive $2 billion commitment, AT&T aims to bring the life-changing benefits of internet access to underserved communities. The commitment's approach goes beyond access to and affordability of high-speed internet to encompass digital skills education and essential community resources to ensure the safe and successful adoption of technology.

We invited Mylayna Albright, Assistant Vice President of CSR, to explain how AT&T's work to bridge the digital divide has opened doors, empowered communities, and led to meaningful social and economic progress.

Listen for insights on:

  • What the digital divide looks like now and AT&T's threefold approach to addressing it
  • Selecting and maintaining local community partnerships
  • Remaining nimble as a large organization executing a nation-wide program
  • Inviting employees to participate in and live the corporate purpose

To listen to this episode and others, visit Purpose 360 Podcast.

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765644/Bridging-the-Digital-Divide-With-ATT

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.