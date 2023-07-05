Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Bridging the Digital Divide With AT&T

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE:

In a world where connectivity is increasingly essential, the digital divide stands as a formidable obstacle. Millions of Americans are denied opportunities to improve their daily lives, succeed in work and school, and have a fair chance in the global economy, all of which come from broadband and digital connectivity.

AT&T is deeply committed to bridging this digital divide. With a comprehensive $2 billion commitment, AT&T aims to bring the life-changing benefits of internet access to underserved communities. The commitment's approach goes beyond access to and affordability of high-speed internet to encompass digital skills education and essential community resources to ensure the safe and successful adoption of technology.

We invited Mylayna Albright, Assistant Vice President of CSR, to explain how AT&T's work to bridge the digital divide has opened doors, empowered communities, and led to meaningful social and economic progress.

Listen for insights on:

What the digital divide looks like now and AT&T's threefold approach to addressing it

Selecting and maintaining local community partnerships

Remaining nimble as a large organization executing a nation-wide program

Inviting employees to participate in and live the corporate purpose

