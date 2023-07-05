Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2023) - Solis Minerals Limited (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) ("Solis" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further details of a proposed share issue, as first announced to the ASX on 16 June 2023.

Solis has entered into a contract with S3 Consortium Pty Ltd, trading as StocksDigital (StocksDigital) in which StocksDigital will provide the Company with marketing and investor communications services (StocksDigital Mandate). StocksDigital is an Australian-based marketing and investment group.

Pursuant to the terms of the StocksDigital Mandate and subject to obtaining Shareholder approval under Listing Rule 7.1, the Company has agreed to issue 2,500,000 Shares as consideration for services to be provided by StocksDigital (StocksDigital Shares).

The key terms of the StocksDigital Mandate are as follows:

(a)Services: StocksDigital agreed to provide digital marketing services, including digital marketing campaigns delivered through StockDigital's digital advertising technology platform. Specific services relate to the ongoing creation and distribution of online content about the Company.

(b)Term: The StocksDigital Mandate will continue for a term of 36 months.

(c)Fees: In consideration for its services, the Company agreed to issue to StocksDigital 2,500,000 Shares. All StocksDigital Shares issued pursuant to the StocksDigital Mandate will be subject to voluntary escrow until 30 May 2025, meaning they cannot be traded or transferred until after 30 May 2025.

(d)Termination:

(i) StocksDigital may terminate the StocksDigital Mandate:

(A) at any time by giving the Company 10 business days' notice; or

(B) immediately, if the Company is in breach of the StocksDigital Mandate or the Company otherwise suffers an insolvency event.

(ii) If StocksDigital terminates the StocksDigital Mandate pursuant to (d)(i)(A) above, within 6 months of the Commencement Date, StocksDigital will:

(A) sell the StocksDigital Shares and issue the funds to the Company (up to the maximum agreed fees); or

(B) pay the Company in cash any amounts not yet spent on marketing,

at StocksDigital's discretion.

The StocksDigital Mandate includes other provisions considered customary for agreements of this nature.

The issue of the StocksDigital Shares is subject to shareholder approval under ASX requirements and compliance with the policies of the TSX-V, including Policy 3.4 Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities. In the event that the Company is unable to secure shareholder approval or TSX-V approval, the Company will be required to renegotiate the terms of the StocksDigital Mandate. TSX-V policies generally do not permit compensation in the nature of what was agreed between the parties under the Stocks Digital Mandate in its current form and the parties are considering alternative arrangements.

About Solis Minerals Ltd.

Solis Minerals is a Latin American battery mineral-focused mining exploration company. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Borborema Lithium Project in NE Brazil, covering 24,800ha. It has recently executed an option to acquire 100% of the Jaguar Lithium project in Bahia state, Brazil. In addition, Solis also holds a 100% interest in 32,000ha of combined licences and applications of highly prospective IOCG (iron oxide copper/gold) and porphyry copper projects in southwestern Peru within the country's prolific coastal copper belt - a source of nearly half of Peru's copper production.

This Announcement has been authorised for release to the TSXV and ASX by the Board of Solis Minerals.

For further information please contact:

Australia

Matt Boyes

Executive Director

Solis Minerals Limited

+61 8 6117 4798

Stephen Moloney

Investor Relations

Corporate Storytime

+61 (0) 403 222 052

North America

Jason Cubitt

Non-Executive Director

Solis Minerals Limited

+01 (604) 209 1658

