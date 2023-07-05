OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through June 2023 was 44.7 million contracts, up 8.7 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through June 2022. Total volume was 962.6 million contracts, up 19.4 percent compared to June 2022.

Highlights

Index options cleared contract volume up 38.1% year-over-year

Equity options cleared contract volume up 23.3% year-over-year

Average daily volume up 8.7% year-over-year

Contract Volume

June 2023 Contracts June 2022 Contracts % Change 2023 YTD ADV 2022 YTD ADV % Change Equity Options 503,285,470 408,326,922 23.3% 22,872,906 22,694,564 0.8% ETF Options 372,024,090 333,276,803 11.6% 17,965,631 15,654,962 14.8% Index Options 83,095,125 60,169,255 38.1% 3,671,677 2,571,127 42.8% Total Options 958,404,685 801,772,980 19.5% 44,510,213 40,920,653 8.8% Futures 4,158,511 4,251,330 -2.2% 214,773 239,838 -10.5% Total Volume 962,563,196 806,024,310 19.4% 44,724,986 41,160,491 8.7%

Securities Lending

June 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value June 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change June 2023 Total Transactions June 2022 Total Transactions % Change Market Loan Hedge Total 139,169,275,375 128,448,512,682 8.3% 206,450 206,122 0.2%

Additional Data

Market share volume by exchange

Open interest

Historical volume statistics

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

©2023. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705688295/en/

Contacts:

OCC Public Relations

PublicRelations@theocc.com