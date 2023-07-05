OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through June 2023 was 44.7 million contracts, up 8.7 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through June 2022. Total volume was 962.6 million contracts, up 19.4 percent compared to June 2022.
Highlights
- Index options cleared contract volume up 38.1% year-over-year
- Equity options cleared contract volume up 23.3% year-over-year
- Average daily volume up 8.7% year-over-year
Contract Volume
June 2023 Contracts
June 2022 Contracts
% Change
2023 YTD ADV
2022 YTD ADV
% Change
Equity Options
503,285,470
408,326,922
23.3%
22,872,906
22,694,564
0.8%
ETF Options
372,024,090
333,276,803
11.6%
17,965,631
15,654,962
14.8%
Index Options
83,095,125
60,169,255
38.1%
3,671,677
2,571,127
42.8%
Total Options
958,404,685
801,772,980
19.5%
44,510,213
40,920,653
8.8%
Futures
4,158,511
4,251,330
-2.2%
214,773
239,838
-10.5%
Total Volume
962,563,196
806,024,310
19.4%
44,724,986
41,160,491
8.7%
Securities Lending
June 2023 Avg. Daily Loan Value
June 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value
% Change
June 2023 Total Transactions
June 2022 Total Transactions
% Change
Market Loan Hedge Total
139,169,275,375
128,448,512,682
8.3%
206,450
206,122
0.2%
Additional Data
- Market share volume by exchange
- Open interest
- Historical volume statistics
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
