Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: BONDS LISTING ON 6.7.2023

EXCHANGE NOTICE 5.7.2023 BONDS (Record Id 233789) BONDS LISTING ON 6.7.2023 Correction: Bond is issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. and trading code corrected in attached issuer template. 1 bonds issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V. will be listed on HEL FN Structured Lev. Products as of 6.7.2023. Please find identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1153799