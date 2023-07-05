Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023
WKN: 868610 | ISIN: CA5592224011 | Ticker-Symbol: MGA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.07.2023 | 15:58
Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces Date for Q2 2023 Results Call

AURORA, Ontario, July 05, 2023))

MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q2 2023 RESULTS CALL
FRIDAY - AUGUST 4, 2023
8:00 AM ET

DIAL IN NUMBERS
Toll-Free: 1-800-899-2086

International: 1-416-641-6701
Webcast: www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com)

Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call

REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 11, 2023
Toll-Free: 1-800-558-5253
International: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 22027512

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
