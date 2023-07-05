Photomyne Wins Grand Award at the 2022/23 Asia Smart App Summit

BNEI BRAK, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Photomyne, a leading provider of innovative photo scanning and preservation solutions, has achieved a significant milestone by emerging as the Grand Award winner at the Asia Smart App Awards 2022/23. In addition, Photomyne won the Gold Award in the category of Lifestyle and Entertainment. The prestigious event was hosted by the Hong Kong Wireless Technology Industry Association (WTIA).

Honored by this great achievement.

Nir Tzemah (CEO) and Yair Segalovitz (CFO) at the Grand Award announcement. Photo: WTIA.

Photomyne's Grand Award win exemplifies the company's commitment to revolutionizing the way people interact with their memories. Its cutting-edge mobile app, powered by advanced AI technology, enables users to digitize, preserve, share, and relive their most cherished memories with just a few taps on their smartphones.

"The Asia Smart App Awards' Grand Award win is a tremendous leap forward for Photomyne as we expand our presence and forge deeper business connections in Asian markets," said Nir Tzemah, CEO at Photomyne. "We are proud to be recognized among an elite group of participants and are grateful to the WTIA for hosting this esteemed event."

The Asia Smart App Awards 2022/23, held on June 29, 2023, provided Photomyne with a platform to showcase its expertise and innovation to industry leaders, experts, and innovators from Hong Kong and 16 other countries and regions across Asia. The event served as a catalyst for meaningful exchanges, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities within the thriving mobile application ecosystem.

Mr. Li Jinhua, chairman of the Hong Kong Wireless Technology Chamber of Commerce, mentioned at the award ceremony that the top nine finalist teams were selected from more than 140 shortlisted works after a multi-stage selection process.

"Our mission is to save the world's history, which is currently saved in its physical form and is prone to loss or damage," Mr. Tzemah added. "This recognition strengthens our already strong belief that we are on the right track to achieve our audacious goal."

About Photomyne: Photomyne is a pioneering provider of photo scanning and preservation solutions. Through its revolutionary mobile app, Photomyne utilizes AI technology to digitize physical memories, transforming them into easily accessible digital albums. With a user-friendly interface and advanced features, Photomyne has become the go-to app for individuals seeking to preserve and relive their cherished memories. Visit photomyne.com for more information.

