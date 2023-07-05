Mobile Application Security Market to Reach $37.1 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 26.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global mobile application security market is driven by the rise in demand for security solutions to offer protection against web-based malware, the adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) policies, government digitization programmes, and a rise in the penetration of digital transaction apps.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Mobile Application Security Market by Component (Solution and Service) Operating System (Android, iOS, and Others) Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Education, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032." According to the report, the global mobile application security industry generated $3.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $37.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 26.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global mobile application security market is driven by the rise in demand for security solutions to offer protection against web based malware, the adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) policies, government digitization programmes, and a rise in the penetration of digital transaction apps. However, the high cost of mobile application security solutions and lack of acceptance in enterprises hamper market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for SaaS-based mobile application security solutions and strong need for protection against web-based malware are likely to provide lucrative development opportunities for the mobile application security market in the forthcoming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.7 Billion Market Size in 2032 $37.1 Billion CAGR 26.3 % No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments Covered Component, Operating System, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Rise in demand for security solutions to offer protection against web-based malware

The adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) policies

Government initiatives for digitization and the increase in penetration of digital transaction apps Opportunities Rise in usage of machine learning and artificial intelligence in mobile security applications Restraints The complexity of designing embedded security solutions

High cost of mobile application security solutions

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global mobile application security market. due to the pandemic, which accelerated the digital transformation efforts of many businesses. To adapt to remote work and meet the evolving needs of customers, organizations rapidly adopted mobile applications or enhanced existing ones. This increased digitization has created a higher demand for mobile application security solutions to ensure the protection of sensitive data and maintain secure operations.

In general, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive financial impact on companies that offer mobile application security. Growth and success of the suppliers have been facilitated by factors such as increasing demand for secure services, accelerating digital transformation, compliance requirements, teleworking solutions, and a focus on user privacy and trust.

The solution segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-third of the global mobile application security market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Due to the enhanced anti-theft capabilities, solutions are incorporating stealth mode features that hide the presence of anti-theft software on the device. Furthermore, anti-tampering measures ensure that thieves cannot disable or uninstall the anti-theft application without proper authorization. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.4% from 2023 to 2032. With the increasing complexity of mobile threats and attacks, service providers are now providing mobile forensics services to investigate security issues, acquire digital evidence, and assist legal procedures due to the complexity of mobile threats and assaults.

The android segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on operating system, the android segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global mobile application security market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. because android applications are incorporating advanced authentication methods such as biometrics, hardware-backed security features like trusted execution environment (TEE), and cryptographic operations into their code to increase security. However, the iOS segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.2% from 2023 to 2032, as runtime application self-protection (RASP) solutions for iOS applications are becoming more important. These solutions integrate security controls directly into mobile applications at runtime to protect against threats in real time. RASP technology can monitor app behavior and enforce security policies to detect and respond to attacks, improving iOS application security.

The large enterprise segment to rule the roost by 2032

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global mobile application security market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. With the increasing adoption of mobile devices and the growing reliance on enterprise mobile applications, organizations are prioritizing the security of their mobile ecosystems, thus, this leads to numerous opportunities for the growth of the market. However, the small and medium-size enterprise segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.6% from 2023 to 2032, this is because rise in popularity of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies in SMEs presents an opportunity for mobile application security vendors. As the employees use their personal devices for work-related tasks, the need to secure enterprise data on these devices becomes crucial.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global mobile application security market revenue, With the implementation of data privacy regulations such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the New York SHIELD Act, organizations in North America are prioritizing mobile app security to ensure compliance and protect user data. On the other hand, the Asia-pacific region to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 29.8% from 2023 to 2032. Because organizations in Asia-Pacific are recognizing the importance of thorough mobile app security testing, this includes static and dynamic analysis, penetration testing, and code review to identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses in mobile applications. Mobile app security testing is seen as a critical practice to ensure the integrity and security of mobile app data.

Leading Market Players:

GitLab B.V.

pradeo

IBM Corporation

Oracle

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

Fortify (Open Text)

Synopsys, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

F5, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global mobile application security market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as partnerships, product launches, and expansion, to increase their market share and maintain dominant positions in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

