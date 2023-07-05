IMA®: IMA Names Richard T. Brady as Chair of its Global Board of Directors

Brady takes the helm for fiscal year 2024

MONTVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) announced today the appointment of Richard T. Brady, CMA, CGFM, CDFM as chair of IMA's Global Board of Directors for its 2024 fiscal year (July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2024).

As chair, Brady will look to increase member value and IMA's growth in key global markets, assessing the current needs of IMA's members and identifying new offerings for them. Brady also plans to work closely with IMA President and CEO Mike DePrisco on new initiatives he plans to introduce in the coming fiscal year and working to ensure that they are successful.

"I'm honored to serve in IMA's senior volunteer role and work in developing, certifying, and supporting accounting and financial professionals globally," said Brady. "As IMA enters a new chapter, we need to grow with new products and services based on our members' needs. I am looking forward to focusing on enhancing our value to our members and growing our profession globally in my year as chair."

As the CEO of the American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC), which works to promote education, training and certification, drive financial transformation, and uphold the highest ethical and professional standards, Brady represents more than 14,000 financial management professionals in the public and private sectors of the defense/aerospace industry. He also recently retired as a Colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps after 32 years of service.

Brady holds a Bachelor of Science in International Business from Saint Louis University, a Master of Science in Finance from the Naval Postgraduate School, a Master of Science in Strategic Resource Management from the National Defense University, and he participated in the Executive Development Program at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

An IMA member since 1999, Brady has been a member of the IMA Global Board since 2018. He earned his CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) in 2008.

