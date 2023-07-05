Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023
WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
05.07.23
17:51 Uhr
122,95 Euro
+0,40
+0,33 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,95123,0017:54
123,00123,0517:54
ACCESSWIRE
05.07.2023 | 16:50
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IBM Targets Teaching Soft Skills in Its Most Popular SkillsBuild Courses

Originally published by Fortune.com on June 30, 2023

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / IBM is stepping to help with this learning process through its SkillsBuild courses and credential programs. SkillsBuild is a free education program primarily focused on underrepresented communities in tech and is designed to help adults, high school and university students, and university faculty develop new skills and access new career opportunities. The tech giant in 2021 committed to skilling 30 million people by 2030.

IBM sees itself at the forefront of training the future workforce, says Justina Nixon-Saintil, chief impact officer at IBM.

Continue reading here.

IBM, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, Press release picture

People Experience the Installation "Democratie" by Yoann Bourgeois Art Company During the Bam Circus Festival, As Seen in May 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765683/IBM-Targets-Teaching-Soft-Skills-in-Its-Most-Popular-SkillsBuild-Courses

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
