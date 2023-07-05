Deep Pool Financial Solutions Limited: Deep Pool Financial Solutions Tops KYC/AML Compliance Software Ranking in Annual Chartis Research Report

DUBLIN / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Deep Pool Financial Solutions, the market-leading investor services and regulatory solutions supplier to alternative and retail fund administrators, has been named best software provider in the 'Investor & Fund KYC/AML Screening - Fund Compliance' category in Chartis Research's RiskTech Buyside50 2023 ranking and report.

Deep Pool's KURE customer lifecycle management software is a complete multi-jurisdictional KYC/AML compliance solution that enables users to automate all their client onboarding, ongoing due diligence, account maintenance and offboarding activities. Designed for any financial institution with KYC/AML compliance responsibilities, KURE replaces legacy workflows and fragmented infrastructures with real-time visibility and control at every stage of the customer lifecycle.

Sidhartha Dash, Chief Researcher at Chartis Research, said: "Regulatory requirements across the buy-side are rising inexorably, with fines, revenue losses and extreme reputational damage the penalty for any shortcomings. KYC/AML compliance is a particular focus given the scale of money laundering and tax evasion that continue to pollute the international financial system, and regulatory authorities' determination to hold financial institutions to account. Deep Pool's KURE software has shown it is a highly effective tool in the never-ending battle against financial fraud and is a worthy winner of the Buyside50's Investor & Fund KYC/AML Screening - Fund Compliance category."

The RiskTech Buyside50 2023 ranking and report honours the top 50 risk tech vendors in a range of categories fundamental to the investment management lifecycle. Investment managers are increasingly turning to financial technology providers for help to modernise their operations and achieve the efficiency and scale they need to compete. The Buyside50 rankings score providers by breadth of coverage, depth of functionality, technology and techniques, strategy and innovation, and market presence, giving firms a trusted source of advice on the best software partners available to meet their business-critical needs.

Shamus O'Donnell, CEO of Deep Pool, added: "Winning the Buyside50 Investor & Fund KYC/AML Screening - Fund Compliance category is an honour for Deep Pool Financial Solutions. KURE's success in the Chartis Research rankings is testament to the focus our expert team of qualified accountants, business analysts and software engineers devotes to our solutions' development. But we are never content with today's best. Through our pipeline of new KURE product enhancements, we will continue to do all we can to help our clients minimise their KYC/AML workloads, risk and compliance headaches."

To access the Chartis Research RiskTech Buyside50 2023 report, register to download it here.

