Mittwoch, 05.07.2023
ACCESSWIRE
05.07.2023 | 17:02
Amerisleep Shares the Best 4th of July Mattress Sales

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Amerisleep, a leading provider of high-quality, eco-friendly sleep products, is excited to announce its massive 4th of July Mattress Sale, offering customers significant savings on a range of products. The sale will run from now through July 11, 2023, providing ample time for customers to take advantage of these limited-time offers.

Hillary Peil, the lifestyle influencer behind the popular blog "The Hillary Style," recently praised Amerisleep's products and customer experience. She said, "Choosing a new mattress can be a daunting task, but Amerisleep has knocked it out of the park. Their website is easy to navigate and to choose the one that's right for you. It is the most comfortable, most supportive mattress we've ever owned."

The importance of quality sleep cannot be overstated. Amerisleep's products are designed to provide customers with the best sleep experience possible, contributing to overall health and wellness.

Sale Details

During the 4th of July Mattress Sale, customers can enjoy:

  • $450 off any mattress
  • 30% off adjustable bed bundles
  • 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase
  • 20% off Pillows
  • 20% off Mattress Toppers
  • 20% off Bamboo Sheets

Product Highlights

Amerisleep's mattresses feature unique plant-based Bio-Pur foam and HIVE technology, providing optimal comfort and support. The adjustable bed bundles, upholstered bed frames, and other products on sale offer a range of benefits to enhance customers' sleep experience.

Conclusion

Amerisleep encourages customers to take advantage of these limited-time offers to experience the benefits of its high-quality, eco-friendly products. The company's commitment to health, wellness, and sustainability is reflected in every product, providing customers with peace of mind along with a great night's sleep.

For more information, visit the Amerisleep website or a local store.

About Amerisleep

Amerisleep is a Phoenix-based company specializing in innovative, eco-friendly sleep products designed to provide customers with the best sleep experience possible. The company's commitment to health, wellness, and sustainability is reflected in its range of high-quality mattresses and sleep accessories.

Contact Information

Danny Wong
Marketing
dannywong@amerisleep.com
800-500-4233

SOURCE: Amerisleep

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765568/Amerisleep-Shares-the-Best-4th-of-July-Mattress-Sales

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
