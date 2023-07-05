Regulatory News:
Exclusive Networks (Paris:EXN):
Name of the Issuer
Identity Code of the Issuer
Date of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily Weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-07-03
FR0014005DA7
3354
19,628545
CCXE
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-07-03
FR0014005DA7
10537
19,625802
XPAR
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
2023-07-04
FR0014005DA7
4178
19,521455
XPAR
TOTAL
18069
19,602184
Name of the issuer
Identity Code of the Issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
Name of the broker
Identity code of the broker
Day/time of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Price (per unit)
Currency
Quantity bought
Market (MIC Code)
Reference number of the transaction
Purpose of the buyback
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T07:04:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19,960000
EUR
78
CCXE
OD_7V2jrB5-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T07:12:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
105
XPAR
OD_7V2m4Xo-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T07:12:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
68
XPAR
OD_7V2m4Xo-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T07:17:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19,600000
EUR
321
XPAR
OD_7V2nLES-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T07:17:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
321
CCXE
OD_7V2nLE4-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T07:17:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
608
XPAR
OD_7V2nLEK-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T07:17:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
189
XPAR
OD_7V2nLEK-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T07:23:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
187
XPAR
OD_7V2oqHA-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T07:23:57Z
FR0014005DA7
19,600000
EUR
55
CCXE
OD_7V2oqOf-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T07:36:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
125
XPAR
OD_7V2ryIr-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T07:36:22Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
26
XPAR
OD_7V2ryIs-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T07:54:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19,600000
EUR
150
CCXE
OD_7V2wcy3-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T08:00:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
29
XPAR
OD_7V2y1wv-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T08:20:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,600000
EUR
113
XPAR
OD_7V334uP-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T08:28:29Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
46
XPAR
OD_7V355m6-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T08:44:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,700000
EUR
1000
XPAR
OD_7V398Yt-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T08:44:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,700000
EUR
103
XPAR
OD_7V398Z2-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T08:44:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,700000
EUR
32
XPAR
OD_7V398Z2-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T09:47:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
209
XPAR
OD_7V3P4Dh-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T09:47:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19,680000
EUR
453
CCXE
OD_7V3P4DS-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T09:47:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19,680000
EUR
217
CCXE
OD_7V3P4DS-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T09:47:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19,680000
EUR
219
XPAR
OD_7V3P4DW-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T09:47:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19,680000
EUR
726
XPAR
OD_7V3P4DX-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T09:47:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
95
CCXE
OD_7V3P4lp-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T09:48:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19,600000
EUR
222
XPAR
OD_7V3PJp8-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T10:08:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19,640000
EUR
53
XPAR
OD_7V3UMdI-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T10:08:52Z
FR0014005DA7
19,640000
EUR
16
XPAR
OD_7V3UMdJ-01
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T10:16:54Z
FR0014005DA7
19,640000
EUR
92
XPAR
OD_7V3WO1R-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T10:50:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19,600000
EUR
109
XPAR
OD_7V3ekw5-01
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T10:50:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
95
XPAR
OD_7V3ekw4-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T10:50:09Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
258
XPAR
OD_7V3ekw4-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T10:51:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
51
CCXE
OD_7V3eyp7-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T10:51:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
95
CCXE
OD_7V3eyp8-01
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T10:51:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
75
CCXE
OD_7V3eyp8-03
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T11:04:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19,640000
EUR
69
XPAR
OD_7V3iUXi-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T11:13:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,640000
EUR
32
XPAR
OD_7V3kVfn-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T11:13:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,640000
EUR
58
XPAR
OD_7V3kVfn-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T11:53:50Z
FR0014005DA7
19,680000
EUR
33
CCXE
OD_7V3un2I-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T11:54:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,680000
EUR
209
XPAR
OD_7V3uxR3-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T12:45:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
126
CCXE
OD_7V47jEV-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T12:45:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
77
CCXE
OD_7V47jEW-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T12:45:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
135
CCXE
OD_7V47jEW-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T12:45:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
92
XPAR
OD_7V47jEl-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T12:45:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
176
XPAR
OD_7V47jEm-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T12:45:14Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
470
XPAR
OD_7V47jEm-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:02:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,680000
EUR
131
XPAR
OD_7V4C7Al-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:02:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,680000
EUR
36
XPAR
OD_7V4C7Am-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:02:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,680000
EUR
46
XPAR
OD_7V4C7Am-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:02:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19,680000
EUR
101
XPAR
OD_7V4C7Qo-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:07:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
44
CCXE
OD_7V4DSUJ-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:12:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
58
CCXE
OD_7V4EZoy-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:12:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
44
CCXE
OD_7V4EZoy-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:35:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
64
CCXE
OD_7V4KHCB-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:35:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
29
CCXE
OD_7V4KHCC-01
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:52:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,640000
EUR
83
XPAR
OD_7V4OYUj-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:52:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,640000
EUR
233
XPAR
OD_7V4OYUk-01
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:52:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
125
CCXE
OD_7V4OYU6-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:52:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
33
CCXE
OD_7V4OYU6-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:52:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
88
CCXE
OD_7V4OYU7-01
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:52:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
87
XPAR
OD_7V4OYUA-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:52:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
40
XPAR
OD_7V4OYUA-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:52:04Z
FR0014005DA7
19,660000
EUR
1088
XPAR
OD_7V4OYUB-01
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T13:52:12Z
FR0014005DA7
19,540000
EUR
54
CCXE
OD_7V4Oaa8-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:10:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
20
XPAR
OD_7V4T7HW-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:10:11Z
FR0014005DA7
19,620000
EUR
101
XPAR
OD_7V4T7HX-01
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:21:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19,640000
EUR
23
CCXE
OD_7V4W5Cd-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:21:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19,640000
EUR
55
CCXE
OD_7V4W5Cd-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:21:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19,640000
EUR
64
CCXE
OD_7V4W5Ce-01
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:26:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,640000
EUR
33
CCXE
OD_7V4X69f-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:26:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,640000
EUR
45
CCXE
OD_7V4X69g-01
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:29:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,580000
EUR
136
XPAR
OD_7V4XzPE-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:29:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,580000
EUR
124
XPAR
OD_7V4XzPE-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:29:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,600000
EUR
81
CCXE
OD_7V4XzOi-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:29:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,600000
EUR
481
XPAR
OD_7V4XzOt-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:29:33Z
FR0014005DA7
19,600000
EUR
101
XPAR
OD_7V4XzOt-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:38:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19,540000
EUR
52
CCXE
OD_7V4a9Qw-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:38:08Z
FR0014005DA7
19,540000
EUR
81
XPAR
OD_7V4a9RB-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:45:34Z
FR0014005DA7
19,580000
EUR
179
XPAR
OD_7V4c1ZP-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:48:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19,540000
EUR
55
CCXE
OD_7V4csWy-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:48:58Z
FR0014005DA7
19,540000
EUR
70
CCXE
OD_7V4csWy-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:49:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,520000
EUR
127
XPAR
OD_7V4ctXX-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:56:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,520000
EUR
55
CCXE
OD_7V4ef0i-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:56:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,520000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7V4ef0t-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:56:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,520000
EUR
125
XPAR
OD_7V4ef0u-01
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:56:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,520000
EUR
210
XPAR
OD_7V4ef0v-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:58:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
67
XPAR
OD_7V4fHTj-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T14:59:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19,480000
EUR
51
CCXE
OD_7V4fZ1c-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T15:00:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19,440000
EUR
72
XPAR
OD_7V4fogm-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T15:07:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
51
CCXE
OD_7V4heUp-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T15:07:55Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
68
XPAR
OD_7V4heUv-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T15:16:06Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
47
CCXE
OD_7V4jiDX-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T15:17:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
6
CCXE
OD_7V4jwFV-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T15:17:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
99
CCXE
OD_7V4jxWe-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T15:17:05Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7V4jxWo-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T15:17:46Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
61
XPAR
OD_7V4k8Ee-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T15:19:26Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
56
XPAR
OD_7V4kYFX-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T15:25:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
69
XPAR
OD_7V4m4q7-01
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T15:25:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
296
XPAR
OD_7V4m4q8-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T15:29:40Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
67
CCXE
OD_7V4n7ym-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T15:29:48Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
129
XPAR
OD_7V4nA34-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T15:29:59Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
75
XPAR
OD_7V4nCha-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-03T15:35:24Z
FR0014005DA7
19,500000
EUR
35
XPAR
OD_7V4oZNa-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T07:19:25Z
FR0014005DA7
19,520000
EUR
1
XPAR
OD_7V8eEBx-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T07:20:02Z
FR0014005DA7
19,520000
EUR
6
XPAR
OD_7V8eO0U-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T09:04:21Z
FR0014005DA7
19,600000
EUR
1150
XPAR
OD_7V94e8U-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T09:33:19Z
FR0014005DA7
19,600000
EUR
153
XPAR
OD_7V9BwNM-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T09:44:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,600000
EUR
245
XPAR
OD_7V9Ecy8-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T09:44:00Z
FR0014005DA7
19,600000
EUR
72
XPAR
OD_7V9Ecy9-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T12:17:56Z
FR0014005DA7
19,600000
EUR
776
XPAR
OD_7V9rNgi-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T12:19:30Z
FR0014005DA7
19,540000
EUR
68
XPAR
OD_7V9rm91-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T12:31:38Z
FR0014005DA7
19,460000
EUR
53
XPAR
OD_7V9upYF-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T13:22:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
73
XPAR
OD_7VA7Zhp-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T13:22:15Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
178
XPAR
OD_7VA7Zhq-01
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T13:33:17Z
FR0014005DA7
19,380000
EUR
85
XPAR
OD_7VAALmx-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T14:15:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
89
XPAR
OD_7VAKvfF-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T14:15:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
12
XPAR
OD_7VAKvfG-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T14:15:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
33
XPAR
OD_7VAKvfp-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T14:15:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
43
XPAR
OD_7VAKvfp-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T14:15:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
328
XPAR
OD_7VAKvfq-01
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T14:15:18Z
FR0014005DA7
19,420000
EUR
64
XPAR
OD_7VAKvfZ-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T14:44:35Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
3
XPAR
OD_7VASImT-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T15:05:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
18
XPAR
OD_7VAXcuv-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T15:05:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
36
XPAR
OD_7VAXcuw-01
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T15:05:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
264
XPAR
OD_7VAXcux-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T15:05:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
21
XPAR
OD_7VAXcux-02
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T15:05:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
9
XPAR
OD_7VAXcuy-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T15:05:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
10
XPAR
OD_7VAXcvF-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T15:05:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
18
XPAR
OD_7VAXcvm-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T15:05:44Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
182
XPAR
OD_7VAXcvN-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T15:18:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
117
XPAR
OD_7VAarpn-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T15:18:36Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
69
XPAR
OD_7VAarps-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
Exclusive Networks
969500GFM1C4M1KMPL74
Kepler Cheuvreux SA
9695005EOZG9X8IRJD84
2023-07-04T15:20:39Z
FR0014005DA7
19,400000
EUR
2
XPAR
OD_7VAbNmA-00
over free share grant programs to some employees and remit shares in the context of external growth
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705538511/en/
Contacts:
Exclusive Networks