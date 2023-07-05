Anzeige
WKN: A3D659 | ISIN: GB00BN91MJ77 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
05.07.2023 | 17:10
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 
05-Jul-2023 / 15:37 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc 
("the Company") 
LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
 
 
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 
 
The Company confirms that it is currently in a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse 
Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023, 
expected to be made on or around 1 August 2023. 
 
The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date 
of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new 
undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this 
closed period. 
 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited, Company Secretary 
Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com 
Tel: 01245 398950 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  255713 
EQS News ID:  1673533 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1673533&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2023 10:37 ET (14:37 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
