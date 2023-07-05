DJ Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX) 2023 Capital Markets Day: accessing hidden gems

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX) 2023 Capital Markets Day: accessing hidden gems 05-Jul-2023 / 15:50 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX) 2023 Capital Markets Day: accessing hidden gems The key takeaway from AGA's 27 June Capital Markets Day (CMD) was that 84% of value creation comes from operational improvements that APAX makes in the investee companies. On average, under APAX's ownership, revenue growth accelerates by 700bps, EBITDA growth 1,500bps and the EBITDA margin 700bps. Additionally, the day highlighted that i) AGA gives access to companies unavailable elsewhere, ii) its companies are growing and performing well, iii) it is an All Weather Investment, with 84% of value creation under the manager's control, iv) it has a robust balance sheet, and v) the 5%-of-NAV dividend has more value when the shares are at a big discount. Given the long-term NAV outperformance, the discount appears anomalous. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/2023-capital-markets-day-accessing-hidden-gems/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44(0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1673539 05-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1673539&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2023 10:50 ET (14:50 GMT)