OSE Immunotherapeutics has announced that Tedopi, the company's lead cancer vaccine candidate, has been granted a new patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent provides further protection of Tedopi as a potential second-line treatment in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients post PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) failure. We note that Tedopi is already being developed for HLA-A2+ patients with advanced or metastatic NSCLC. OSE is preparing for a follow-on Phase III confirmatory and potentially pivotal trial by end-FY23 or early FY24, and the additional patent protection represents a key milestone in the clinical development of Tedopi, in our view. Additionally, we note that the company already has similar patent approval in Japan, with multiple patent applications pending in other international markets.

