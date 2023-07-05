Automotive Aftermarket Industry to Reach $589.01 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive aftermarket industry size is expected to reach USD 589.01 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. Digitalization of automotive repair & component sales complemented by advanced technology incorporations in the automobile aftermarket component manufacturing is expected to boost the market growth. The surging reception of semi-autonomous, electric vehicles, and hybrid & autonomous cars, in the years to come, is further expected to bolster the demand for new components.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The automotive aftermarket is estimated to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to an increase in the number of lightweight vehicles coupled with the increasing age of the light vehicle fleet.

While technological advancement erupted the challenges and disruption for the manufacturing industry. However, it has also brought opportunities and real growth.

Innovation business models and solutions provided by the manufacturers and growing investment in the same, are expected to create sustainable growth opportunities for the market.

North America has a higher technology adoption rate, which is anticipated to result in faster and higher adoption of hybrid electric automobiles in the region as compared to the other geographies.

The global aftermarket is anticipated to witness a phase change attributable to the growing proportion of specialized automotive collision repair centers that are dedicated toward serving specific vehicles such as alternate fuel-powered vehicles.

Automotive Aftermarket Market Growth & Trends

Furthermore, the increasing vehicle penetration is driven by the overall improvement of lifestyle in developing countries, such as India and Brazil, and is expected to drive the growth of the automobile industry in the region. Similar surges in the automotive manufacturing sector across various regions along with the increasingly stringent emissions norms are expected to drive the growth of automotive aftermarket component sales over the forecast period. Third-party services and technology offer new and profitable revenue streams, to leverage all these opportunities.

In addition, the industry requires investment in product development, supply chain, organizational design, and pricing model to create a great surge in demand. The rise of digital channels or social media influence is also fueling the sale of the automotive aftermarket. These online channels provide customers with all the information regarding the price of the past, and the prior user experience, making the purchasing process smoother. To support the initiatives for leveraging market foothold, the manufacturers in developing countries are adopting various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships.

The Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to be the fastest growing market for aftermarket over the forecast period, owing to its developing living standards and high vehicle production. It is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing market in automobile production. With the growing penetration and acceptance of gas and hybrid electric cars, specialized repair centers dedicated to the repair of particular vehicles are expected to increase. The global aftermarket is expected to witness tremendous growth due to an upsurge in the number of vehicle collisions along with the inclination of owners toward the repair of their automobiles.

Automotive Aftermarket Industry Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 448.24 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 589.01 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Automotive Aftermarket Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the automotive aftermarket industry based on replacement part, distribution channel, service channel, certification and region:

Automotive Aftermarket Industry - Replacement Part Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Tire

Battery

Brake parts

Filters

Body parts

Lighting & Electronic components

Wheels

Exhaust components

Turbochargers

Others

Automotive Aftermarket Industry - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Retailers

OEMs



Repair Shops

Wholesalers & Distributors

Automotive Aftermarket Industry - Service Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

DIY (Do It Yourself)

DIFM (Do It for Me)

OE (Delegating to OEM's)

Automotive Aftermarket Industry - Certification Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Genuine Parts

Certified Parts

Uncertified Parts

Automotive Aftermarket Industry - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Automotive Aftermarket Industry

3M Company

Continental AG

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo Group

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

E-Commerce Automotive Aftermarket - The global e-commerce automotive aftermarket size is anticipated to reach USD 143.9 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the rising availability of automotive replacement equipment on online platforms, thereby enabling customers to access more affordable buying options. Improved supply chain activity with technology deployments such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation has boosted the growth of e-commerce platforms in the automotive sector. Further, rising awareness of automotive OEMs to establish an omnichannel presence promotes them to deploy e-commerce practices, thereby offering growth opportunities for the e-commerce aftermarket parts.

