Regulatory News:
Forsee Power (the "Company") (Paris:FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announce its half-yearly report for H1 2023 on the liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux.
Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:
- 72,022 shares
- 161,284.32
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 785
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 935
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 103,834 shares for 318,322.96
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 105,893 shares for 331,162.00
As a reminder
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:
- 74,081 shares
- 147,055.04
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 651
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 731
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 87,698 shares for 294,101.84
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 108,711 shares for 376,161.09
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- 500,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice
About Forsee Power
Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, trucks, buses, trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 2,000 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 650 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis.
For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower
|Achats
|Ventes
|Nombre de
transactions
|Nombre de
titres
|Capitaux en EUR
|Nombre de
transactions
|Nombre de
titres
|Capitaux en EUR
|Total
785
103 834
318 322.96
935
105 893
331 162.00
|02/01/2023
3
201
667.32
7
1 151
3 936.42
|03/01/2023
19
3 499
11 336.76
3
600
2 004.00
|04/01/2023
8
1 000
3 220.00
3
278
897.94
|05/01/2023
13
1 801
5 691.16
4
522
1 680.84
|06/01/2023
2
199
624.86
|09/01/2023
7
600
1 914.00
|10/01/2023
12
1 857
6 109.53
27
3 404
11 267.24
|11/01/2023
6
1 143
3 669.03
7
834
2 693.82
|12/01/2023
15
1 000
3 170.00
3
400
1 280.00
|13/01/2023
5
605
1 887.60
9
1 086
3 420.90
|16/01/2023
16
2 278
7 107.36
15
1 008
3 175.20
|17/01/2023
9
1 117
3 462.70
5
308
960.96
|18/01/2023
11
858
2 659.80
14
1 124
3 495.64
|19/01/2023
3
200
618.00
3
359
1 116.49
|20/01/2023
3
374
1 148.18
5
341
1 053.69
|23/01/2023
7
1 200
3 744.00
22
1 937
6 082.18
|24/01/2023
2
400
1 236.00
|25/01/2023
9
789
2 422.23
10
801
2 475.09
|26/01/2023
9
981
3 011.67
2
201
623.10
|27/01/2023
12
1 579
4 752.79
6
613
1 857.39
|30/01/2023
8
523
1 563.77
6
690
2 090.70
|31/01/2023
11
1 598
4 730.08
7
501
1 492.98
|01/02/2023
9
1 800
5 202.00
22
1 899
5 545.08
|02/02/2023
11
1 200
3 552.00
14
1 650
4 917.00
|03/02/2023
9
1 200
3 552.00
8
1 150
3 438.50
|06/02/2023
10
1 258
3 698.52
12
1 062
3 143.52
|07/02/2023
9
942
2 760.06
35
3 473
10 314.81
|08/02/2023
10
1 300
3 926.00
23
2 162
6 572.48
|09/02/2023
8
1 200
3 684.00
22
2 536
7 836.24
|10/02/2023
1
200
614.00
8
884
2 722.72
|13/02/2023
13
1 251
3 903.12
18
2 557
8 028.98
|14/02/2023
5
360
1 134.00
14
1 460
4 628.20
|15/02/2023
7
1 000
3 310.00
29
3 562
11 861.46
|16/02/2023
28
3 600
11 808.00
9
1 007
3 373.45
|17/02/2023
4
300
963.00
4
200
650.00
|20/02/2023
3
400
1 316.00
12
2 189
7 376.93
|21/02/2023
4
600
1 992.00
12
1 654
5 656.68
|22/02/2023
8
1 370
4 562.10
6
598
2 063.10
|23/02/2023
7
630
2 066.40
|24/02/2023
13
1 423
4 582.06
2
200
660.00
|27/02/2023
2
277
878.09
|28/02/2023
4
600
1 890.00
4
1 000
3 250.00
|01/03/2023
6
357
1 167.39
4
370
1 224.70
|02/03/2023
8
843
2 714.46
|03/03/2023
6
513
1 636.47
6
600
1 938.00
|06/03/2023
4
487
1 548.66
7
585
1 889.55
|07/03/2023
19
2 950
9 056.50
12
736
2 288.96
|08/03/2023
7
617
1 875.68
11
1 000
3 080.00
|09/03/2023
7
939
2 854.56
12
864
2 652.48
|10/03/2023
21
1 755
5 545.80
16
2 715
8 688.00
|13/03/2023
6
489
1 535.46
5
601
1 971.28
|14/03/2023
1
200
624.00
2
200
640.00
|15/03/2023
3
600
1 854.00
1
1
3.22
|16/03/2023
16
2 540
7 594.60
1
1
3.11
|17/03/2023
1
200
594.00
6
607
1 851.35
|20/03/2023
1
60
179.40
2
200
610.00
|21/03/2023
1
200
612.00
4
393
1 214.37
|24/03/2023
2
201
611.04
3
201
627.12
|28/03/2023
9
800
2 536.00
|29/03/2023
9
1 201
3 687.07
1
1
3.15
|31/03/2023
1
70
216.30
3
200
624.00
|03/04/2023
1
130
401.70
6
800
2 536.00
|04/04/2023
16
1 998
6 613.38
|05/04/2023
12
1 632
5 728.32
|06/04/2023
16
2 600
8 736.00
8
1 364
4 937.68
|11/04/2023
2
220
730.40
17
2 113
7 416.63
|12/04/2023
19
3 380
11 120.20
|13/04/2023
16
1 338
4 161.18
|14/04/2023
10
1 403
4 194.97
6
800
2 440.00
|17/04/2023
7
1 200
3 816.00
|18/04/2023
4
601
1 959.26
|19/04/2023
10
1 599
5 324.67
|20/04/2023
2
400
1 308.00
|21/04/2023
18
2 800
8 708.00
|24/04/2023
4
366
1 130.94
5
400
1 252.00
|25/04/2023
7
834
2 527.02
10
570
1 789.80
|26/04/2023
10
1 600
4 688.00
7
600
1 788.00
|27/04/2023
23
3 030
9 544.50
|28/04/2023
12
1 942
5 923.10
3
408
1 301.52
|02/05/2023
9
1 001
3 143.14
5
400
1 280.00
|03/05/2023
2
204
624.24
1
200
632.00
|04/05/2023
23
3 653
10 959.00
2
200
640.00
|05/05/2023
9
1 600
4 560.00
1
69
198.72
|08/05/2023
9
1 200
3 336.00
2
331
949.97
|09/05/2023
2
200
552.00
3
200
560.00
|10/05/2023
12
1 600
4 320.00
10
650
1 781.00
|11/05/2023
8
1 000
2 590.00
1
200
524.00
|12/05/2023
7
823
2 164.49
24
3 150
8 473.50
|15/05/2023
2
200
558.00
6
1 000
2 800.00
|16/05/2023
16
2 148
5 864.04
12
1 220
3 428.20
|17/05/2023
7
800
2 104.00
|18/05/2023
7
800
2 128.00
12
1 380
3 684.60
|19/05/2023
5
907
2 439.83
28
2 200
5 962.00
|22/05/2023
5
893
2 375.38
8
826
2 296.28
|23/05/2023
10
1 374
3 819.72
|24/05/2023
5
600
1 656.00
5
600
1 692.00
|25/05/2023
2
159
438.84
2
400
1 124.00
|29/05/2023
2
400
1 140.00
|30/05/2023
7
801
2 226.78
|31/05/2023
7
1 240
3 385.20
1
200
560.00
|01/06/2023
5
600
1 662.00
|02/06/2023
1
76
208.24
3
200
558.00
|05/06/2023
4
400
1 120.00
|06/06/2023
7
800
2 280.00
|07/06/2023
3
280
792.40
12
1 910
5 691.80
|08/06/2023
11
1 500
4 425.00
14
1 932
6 105.12
|09/06/2023
2
200
598.00
6
801
2 435.04
|12/06/2023
7
799
2 452.93
|13/06/2023
5
400
1 228.00
5
400
1 248.00
|14/06/2023
5
800
2 488.00
|15/06/2023
1
200
616.00
4
400
1 256.00
|16/06/2023
2
400
1 244.00
|19/06/2023
11
1 658
5 305.60
|20/06/2023
3
200
648.00
8
1 400
4 648.00
|21/06/2023
5
801
2 723.40
|22/06/2023
17
3 800
12 160.00
3
400
1 320.00
|23/06/2023
3
600
1 920.00
4
600
1 932.00
|26/06/2023
5
600
1 908.00
10
1 400
4 606.00
|27/06/2023
1
200
652.00
8
400
1 324.00
|28/06/2023
6
600
1 998.00
|29/06/2023
4
401
1 319.29
4
201
671.34
|30/06/2023
1
200
660.00
9
800
2 696.00
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230705604175/en/
Contacts:
Contacts
Forsee Power
Sophie Tricaud
VP Corporate affairs
and Sustainability
investors@forseepower.com
NewCap
Thomas Grojean
Quentin Massé
Investor Relations
forseepower@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
Antoine Pacquier
Media Relations
forseepower@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98