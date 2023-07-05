Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (the "Company") (Paris:FORSE), an expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announce its half-yearly report for H1 2023 on the liquidity contract entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract entered into between FORSEE POWER and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2023:

72,022 shares

161,284.32



Number of executions on buy side on semester: 785

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 935

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 103,834 shares for 318,322.96

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 105,893 shares for 331,162.00

As a reminder

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2022 on the liquidity account:

74,081 shares

147,055.04



Number of executions on buy side on semester: 651

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 731

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 87,698 shares for 294,101.84

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 108,711 shares for 376,161.09

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

500,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, trucks, buses, trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 2,000 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 650 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis.

Achats Ventes Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Nombre de

transactions Nombre de

titres Capitaux en EUR Total 785 103 834 318 322.96 935 105 893 331 162.00 02/01/2023 3 201 667.32 7 1 151 3 936.42 03/01/2023 19 3 499 11 336.76 3 600 2 004.00 04/01/2023 8 1 000 3 220.00 3 278 897.94 05/01/2023 13 1 801 5 691.16 4 522 1 680.84 06/01/2023 2 199 624.86 09/01/2023 7 600 1 914.00 10/01/2023 12 1 857 6 109.53 27 3 404 11 267.24 11/01/2023 6 1 143 3 669.03 7 834 2 693.82 12/01/2023 15 1 000 3 170.00 3 400 1 280.00 13/01/2023 5 605 1 887.60 9 1 086 3 420.90 16/01/2023 16 2 278 7 107.36 15 1 008 3 175.20 17/01/2023 9 1 117 3 462.70 5 308 960.96 18/01/2023 11 858 2 659.80 14 1 124 3 495.64 19/01/2023 3 200 618.00 3 359 1 116.49 20/01/2023 3 374 1 148.18 5 341 1 053.69 23/01/2023 7 1 200 3 744.00 22 1 937 6 082.18 24/01/2023 2 400 1 236.00 25/01/2023 9 789 2 422.23 10 801 2 475.09 26/01/2023 9 981 3 011.67 2 201 623.10 27/01/2023 12 1 579 4 752.79 6 613 1 857.39 30/01/2023 8 523 1 563.77 6 690 2 090.70 31/01/2023 11 1 598 4 730.08 7 501 1 492.98 01/02/2023 9 1 800 5 202.00 22 1 899 5 545.08 02/02/2023 11 1 200 3 552.00 14 1 650 4 917.00 03/02/2023 9 1 200 3 552.00 8 1 150 3 438.50 06/02/2023 10 1 258 3 698.52 12 1 062 3 143.52 07/02/2023 9 942 2 760.06 35 3 473 10 314.81 08/02/2023 10 1 300 3 926.00 23 2 162 6 572.48 09/02/2023 8 1 200 3 684.00 22 2 536 7 836.24 10/02/2023 1 200 614.00 8 884 2 722.72 13/02/2023 13 1 251 3 903.12 18 2 557 8 028.98 14/02/2023 5 360 1 134.00 14 1 460 4 628.20 15/02/2023 7 1 000 3 310.00 29 3 562 11 861.46 16/02/2023 28 3 600 11 808.00 9 1 007 3 373.45 17/02/2023 4 300 963.00 4 200 650.00 20/02/2023 3 400 1 316.00 12 2 189 7 376.93 21/02/2023 4 600 1 992.00 12 1 654 5 656.68 22/02/2023 8 1 370 4 562.10 6 598 2 063.10 23/02/2023 7 630 2 066.40 24/02/2023 13 1 423 4 582.06 2 200 660.00 27/02/2023 2 277 878.09 28/02/2023 4 600 1 890.00 4 1 000 3 250.00 01/03/2023 6 357 1 167.39 4 370 1 224.70 02/03/2023 8 843 2 714.46 03/03/2023 6 513 1 636.47 6 600 1 938.00 06/03/2023 4 487 1 548.66 7 585 1 889.55 07/03/2023 19 2 950 9 056.50 12 736 2 288.96 08/03/2023 7 617 1 875.68 11 1 000 3 080.00 09/03/2023 7 939 2 854.56 12 864 2 652.48 10/03/2023 21 1 755 5 545.80 16 2 715 8 688.00 13/03/2023 6 489 1 535.46 5 601 1 971.28 14/03/2023 1 200 624.00 2 200 640.00 15/03/2023 3 600 1 854.00 1 1 3.22 16/03/2023 16 2 540 7 594.60 1 1 3.11 17/03/2023 1 200 594.00 6 607 1 851.35 20/03/2023 1 60 179.40 2 200 610.00 21/03/2023 1 200 612.00 4 393 1 214.37 24/03/2023 2 201 611.04 3 201 627.12 28/03/2023 9 800 2 536.00 29/03/2023 9 1 201 3 687.07 1 1 3.15 31/03/2023 1 70 216.30 3 200 624.00 03/04/2023 1 130 401.70 6 800 2 536.00 04/04/2023 16 1 998 6 613.38 05/04/2023 12 1 632 5 728.32 06/04/2023 16 2 600 8 736.00 8 1 364 4 937.68 11/04/2023 2 220 730.40 17 2 113 7 416.63 12/04/2023 19 3 380 11 120.20 13/04/2023 16 1 338 4 161.18 14/04/2023 10 1 403 4 194.97 6 800 2 440.00 17/04/2023 7 1 200 3 816.00 18/04/2023 4 601 1 959.26 19/04/2023 10 1 599 5 324.67 20/04/2023 2 400 1 308.00 21/04/2023 18 2 800 8 708.00 24/04/2023 4 366 1 130.94 5 400 1 252.00 25/04/2023 7 834 2 527.02 10 570 1 789.80 26/04/2023 10 1 600 4 688.00 7 600 1 788.00 27/04/2023 23 3 030 9 544.50 28/04/2023 12 1 942 5 923.10 3 408 1 301.52 02/05/2023 9 1 001 3 143.14 5 400 1 280.00 03/05/2023 2 204 624.24 1 200 632.00 04/05/2023 23 3 653 10 959.00 2 200 640.00 05/05/2023 9 1 600 4 560.00 1 69 198.72 08/05/2023 9 1 200 3 336.00 2 331 949.97 09/05/2023 2 200 552.00 3 200 560.00 10/05/2023 12 1 600 4 320.00 10 650 1 781.00 11/05/2023 8 1 000 2 590.00 1 200 524.00 12/05/2023 7 823 2 164.49 24 3 150 8 473.50 15/05/2023 2 200 558.00 6 1 000 2 800.00 16/05/2023 16 2 148 5 864.04 12 1 220 3 428.20 17/05/2023 7 800 2 104.00 18/05/2023 7 800 2 128.00 12 1 380 3 684.60 19/05/2023 5 907 2 439.83 28 2 200 5 962.00 22/05/2023 5 893 2 375.38 8 826 2 296.28 23/05/2023 10 1 374 3 819.72 24/05/2023 5 600 1 656.00 5 600 1 692.00 25/05/2023 2 159 438.84 2 400 1 124.00 29/05/2023 2 400 1 140.00 30/05/2023 7 801 2 226.78 31/05/2023 7 1 240 3 385.20 1 200 560.00 01/06/2023 5 600 1 662.00 02/06/2023 1 76 208.24 3 200 558.00 05/06/2023 4 400 1 120.00 06/06/2023 7 800 2 280.00 07/06/2023 3 280 792.40 12 1 910 5 691.80 08/06/2023 11 1 500 4 425.00 14 1 932 6 105.12 09/06/2023 2 200 598.00 6 801 2 435.04 12/06/2023 7 799 2 452.93 13/06/2023 5 400 1 228.00 5 400 1 248.00 14/06/2023 5 800 2 488.00 15/06/2023 1 200 616.00 4 400 1 256.00 16/06/2023 2 400 1 244.00 19/06/2023 11 1 658 5 305.60 20/06/2023 3 200 648.00 8 1 400 4 648.00 21/06/2023 5 801 2 723.40 22/06/2023 17 3 800 12 160.00 3 400 1 320.00 23/06/2023 3 600 1 920.00 4 600 1 932.00 26/06/2023 5 600 1 908.00 10 1 400 4 606.00 27/06/2023 1 200 652.00 8 400 1 324.00 28/06/2023 6 600 1 998.00 29/06/2023 4 401 1 319.29 4 201 671.34 30/06/2023 1 200 660.00 9 800 2 696.00

