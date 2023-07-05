Barrick Gold Corporation: Successful Exploration Continues to Extend Tongon's Life of Mine

All amounts expressed in US dollars

TONGON, Côte d'Ivoire, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) - Originally scheduled for closure in 2020, the life of Barrick's Tongon gold mine continues to be extended through successful exploration campaigns.

Speaking at a media briefing here today general manager Hilaire Diarra said that since Tongon poured its first gold in 2010, the mine has contributed $2.2 billion to the Ivorian economy in the form of taxes, infrastructure development, salaries and payments to local suppliers.

"Extending its life will help ensure that Tongon is still able to share the value it creates with all its Ivorian stakeholders continuing its investment in community infrastructure development and income-generating projects. Exploration has further delivered the Seydou North, Tongon West and Djinni satellite targets adding to the life of mine. Barrick has now also been awarded a new exploration permit for Boundiali and drilling is ongoing at the Fonondara conversion project," he said.

"In spite of the fact that throughout its life Tongon has had to contend with serious operational issues, as well as a challenging socio-political environment, since pouring first gold it has never had an unprofitable quarter, which is a tribute to the dedication of the mine's successive management teams. At the halfway mark of this year, it is on track to once again achieve its annual production guidance."

Enquiries

Côte d'Ivoire Country Manager

Fabrice Tamane

+ 225 (08) 50 66 45

Regional Operations Manager, West Africa and Saudi Arabia

Chiaka Berthe

+225 87 93 47 32

Investor and Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this presentation, including any information as to Barrick's strategy, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "guidance", "planned", "target", "maintain", "commitment", "potential", "future", "develop", "extend", "drives", "test", "evaluation", "upcoming", "underway" "exploring", "opportunities", "advance", "progress", "prioritized", "developing", "continue", "prospects", "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this presentation contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: forward-looking production targets and guidance, including Tongon's ability to achieve its production guidance for 2023; exploration projects at Tongon and the potential to further extend its life of mine; future investments in community projects, including in infrastructure, education and disease prevention programs; potential mineralization and new discoveries; workforce localization and training; Barrick's strategy, plans, targets and goals in respect of environmental and social governance issues, including biodiversity initiatives and greenhouse gas emissions reductions; and the growth of our partnership with the Ivorian government and local communities.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions, including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this presentation in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; risks related to the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with Barrick's expectations, that quantities or grades of reserves will be diminished, and that resources may not be converted to reserves; risks associated with the fact that certain of the initiatives described in this presentation are still in the early stages and may not materialize; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with artisanal and illegal mining; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Côte d'Ivoire or other countries in which Barrick does or may carry on business in the future; risks relating to political instability in certain of the jurisdictions in which Barrick operates; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; non-renewal of key licenses by governmental authorities; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations relating to related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; the liability associated with risks and hazards in the mining industry, and the ability to maintain insurance to cover such losses; damage to Barrick's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to Barrick's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks related to operations near communities that may regard Barrick's operations as being detrimental to them; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; risks related to disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities; risks associated with Barrick's infrastructure, information technology systems and the implementation of Barrick's technological initiatives; risks related to competition in the mining industry; employee relations including loss of key employees; availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor; and risks associated with diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Barrick also cautions that its guidance may be impacted by the ongoing business and social disruption caused by the spread of Covid-19. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements, and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.