OL GROUPE: Midfielder Skelly Alvero joins Olympique Lyonnais

Midfielder Skelly Alvero joins Olympique Lyonnais

Lyon, 5 July 2023.

Olympique Lyonnais has acquired midfielder Skelly Alvero from FC Sochaux on a 5-season contract until 30 June 2028. The transfer fee is €4m, plus up to €1m in bonuses and a sell-on profit of 10% of any future capital gain.

Skelly Alvero was born on 4 May 2002 in Stains (Seine Saint-Denis département) and started playing football at the age of six. After a stint in the youth categories at Red Star, he joined Sochaux's U16 team in the summer of 2017. With his imposing physical stature of 2.02m and his excellent ball control, Skelly gradually established himself with Sochaux's reserve squad before making his first-team debut during a Coupe de France match in October 2021. He signed his first professional contract a few months later.

Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to have signed Skelly, who appeared in 33 matches with Sochaux last season and received considerable attention during the early weeks of the transfer window. He will strengthen the midfield sector, at the request of Laurent Blanc, providing a fresh and complementary profile.

Skelly said, "I am very pleased to join OL and excited to play alongside my new teammates. OL is an ambitious club, and I hope to take it as high as possible. My profile is rather unique. I am versatile on the pitch and can contribute to the team in many ways ».









