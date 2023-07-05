LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 30 June 2023

Nantes - 5 July 2023 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Porzamparc Société de Bourse, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2023:

Number of shares: 40,519 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 189,002.12 euros in cash

Over the 1st semester of 2023, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side 38,457 shares € 302,590.59 303 transactions Sell side 31,677 shares € 252,280.78 225 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 31 December 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 33,739 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 239,311.93 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract, on 20 June 2022:

Number of shares: 0 Lhyfe share

Cash position: 500,000.00 euros in cash

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group dedicated to the energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects aim to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model allowing the decarbonization of entire sectors of industry and mobility.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first industrial green hydrogen production site in direct connection with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first pilot platform for green hydrogen production at sea.

Lhyfe is present in 11 European countries and has 149 employees at the end of 2022. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations

LHYFE

Yoann Nguyen

investors@lhyfe.com Financial press relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR TOTAL 303 38,457 302,590.59 TOTAL 225 31,677 252,280.78 02/01/2023 2 353 3,083.63 02/01/2023 3 300 2,652 03/01/2023 1 200 1,756 03/01/2023 3 600 5,280 04/01/2023 3 453 4,002.62 04/01/2023 5 1,000 8,874 05/01/2023 4 800 7,026 05/01/2023 2 218 1,933.59 06/01/2023 1 200 1,758 06/01/2023 3 600 5,316 09/01/2023 2 400 3,550 09/01/2023 4 600 5,388 10/01/2023 13 2,350 20,216.11 10/01/2023 1 200 1,780 11/01/2023 8 1,420 11,771.66 11/01/2023 8 1,402 11,783.11 12/01/2023 2 300 2,508.9 12/01/2023 3 550 4,662.02 13/01/2023 9 1,650 13,871.55 13/01/2023 2 207 1,751.43 17/01/2023 7 1,400 11,676 16/01/2023 5 1,500 12,762 18/01/2023 7 1,300 10,729.94 18/01/2023 1 200 1,656 19/01/2023 3 600 4,938 19/01/2023 2 235 1,953.56 20/01/2023 2 400 3,276 20/01/2023 5 1,500 12,402 23/01/2023 1 200 1,663.6 23/01/2023 6 1,200 10,170 24/01/2023 6 1,000 8,397 24/01/2023 2 400 3,395.4 25/01/2023 3 500 4,223 26/01/2023 2 400 3,404 26/01/2023 3 421 3,541.79 27/01/2023 1 10 84.6 27/01/2023 6 1,056 8,801.97 30/01/2023 2 300 2,520 30/01/2023 4 600 4,960.2 01/02/2023 1 300 2,487 31/01/2023 3 600 4,974 02/02/2023 4 600 4,939.5 01/02/2023 2 400 3,286 03/02/2023 2 400 3,314 02/02/2023 1 150 1,227 06/02/2023 1 200 1,654 03/02/2023 3 450 3,694.5 07/02/2023 3 559 4,666.42 06/02/2023 1 150 1,236 08/02/2023 4 800 6,700 07/02/2023 1 3 24.78 10/02/2023 2 400 3,306 08/02/2023 2 300 2,496 13/02/2023 3 520 4,293.38 09/02/2023 3 300 2,484 14/02/2023 1 29 239.54 10/02/2023 2 280 2,297.4 15/02/2023 2 204 1,683 13/02/2023 2 300 2,463 16/02/2023 3 600 4,962 14/02/2023 2 240 1,964.4 20/02/2023 3 600 4,956 15/02/2023 2 400 3,258 21/02/2023 2 300 2,464.5 16/02/2023 1 12 98.16 22/02/2023 1 1 8.19 17/02/2023 2 300 2,467.5 23/02/2023 1 1 8.19 20/02/2023 2 300 2,457 24/02/2023 1 1 8.02 21/02/2023 2 300 2,455.5 27/02/2023 3 300 2,388 22/02/2023 1 1 8.19 28/02/2023 1 150 1,197 23/02/2023 2 101 818.19 01/03/2023 2 400 3,192 24/02/2023 4 207 1,644.82 03/03/2023 2 300 2,388 27/02/2023 1 23 181.7 06/03/2023 3 515 4,058.2 01/03/2023 1 150 1,192.5 08/03/2023 2 300 2,352 02/03/2023 3 450 3,573 09/03/2023 4 480 3,804 03/03/2023 2 300 2,352 13/03/2023 1 18 135.9 06/03/2023 2 277 2,163.59 14/03/2023 6 716 5,268.33 07/03/2023 1 150 1,173 15/03/2023 4 601 4,495.48 08/03/2023 1 14 109.2 16/03/2023 2 300 2,160 10/03/2023 7 700 5,512.01 17/03/2023 4 600 4,338 13/03/2023 7 875 6,475 20/03/2023 3 550 4,003.01 14/03/2023 1 100 726 21/03/2023 9 1,216 9,130.94 15/03/2023 5 600 4,368 22/03/2023 2 200 1,617 16/03/2023 10 1050 7,495.53 23/03/2023 9 900 6,974.01 20/03/2023 2 300 2,173.5 27/03/2023 1 42 315.84 22/03/2023 17 1850 14,340.46 28/03/2023 3 450 3,352.5 23/03/2023 3 300 2,294.01 29/03/2023 1 100 750 24/03/2023 4 520 4,004 30/03/2023 1 100 749.9 27/03/2023 6 700 5,212.97 31/03/2023 2 200 1,468 29/03/2023 1 80 588.8 03/04/2023 8 821 6,502.32 30/03/2023 2 200 1,472 04/04/2023 3 347 2,550.17 31/03/2023 1 100 730 05/04/2023 2 300 2,154 03/04/2023 14 1660 12,222.75 06/04/2023 2 200 1,385 04/04/2023 5 580 4,185.98 11/04/2023 5 750 5,100 05/04/2023 15 1670 11,560.41 12/04/2023 3 300 2,037 06/04/2023 7 600 4,055.58 13/04/2023 11 1,100 7,591.98 11/04/2023 2 200 1,352 14/04/2023 1 100 700 14/04/2023 1 100 690 17/04/2023 2 101 705.95 17/04/2023 1 1 6.95 18/04/2023 1 1 6.98 18/04/2023 1 1 6.98 19/04/2023 1 1 7.04 19/04/2023 1 1 7.04 20/04/2023 1 1 7.01 20/04/2023 1 1 7.01 21/04/2023 1 1 7 21/04/2023 1 1 7 02/05/2023 1 1 6.99 24/04/2023 1 100 694 05/05/2023 1 100 700 25/04/2023 1 100 695 18/05/2023 1 1 7 26/04/2023 1 100 696 19/05/2023 1 100 704 27/04/2023 2 200 1,388 24/05/2023 1 37 256.78 28/04/2023 1 100 689 25/05/2023 4 400 2,770 02/05/2023 1 1 6.99 26/05/2023 3 300 2,094 05/05/2023 1 100 690 31/05/2023 1 100 698 18/05/2023 1 1 7 09/06/2023 2 200 1,399 22/05/2023 1 100 698 12/06/2023 1 100 705 23/05/2023 1 100 696 13/06/2023 1 100 703 24/05/2023 8 800 5,521.04 14/06/2023 2 240 1,680 25/05/2023 2 174 1,194.16 20/06/2023 1 100 700 26/05/2023 2 200 1,384 22/06/2023 2 200 1,401 29/05/2023 2 200 1,388 23/06/2023 1 100 700 30/05/2023 1 80 556.8 28/06/2023 1 100 703 31/05/2023 1 80 553.6 29/06/2023 1 100 703 01/06/2023 1 80 558.4 02/06/2023 2 160 1,110.4 05/06/2023 2 160 1,110.4 06/06/2023 3 210 1,458.81 07/06/2023 1 80 556.8 08/06/2023 1 80 556.8 09/06/2023 2 180 1,252.01 12/06/2023 2 160 1,113.6 13/06/2023 2 160 1,110.4 19/06/2023 1 100 696 20/06/2023 1 70 487.2 21/06/2023 1 80 556.8 23/06/2023 2 200 1,388 26/06/2023 2 200 1,388 27/06/2023 1 80 556.8 30/06/2023 1 70 487.2

