Mittwoch, 05.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3DK4Z | ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 | Ticker-Symbol: F1B
Tradegate
05.07.23
19:16 Uhr
6,930 Euro
-0,020
-0,29 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LHYFE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LHYFE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,8706,94019:28
6,8706,93019:22
05.07.2023 | 18:23
125 Leser
LHYFE: Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 30 June 2023

Nantes - 5 July 2023 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Porzamparc Société de Bourse, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 30 June 2023:

  • Number of shares: 40,519 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 189,002.12 euros in cash

Over the 1st semester of 2023, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side38,457 shares € 302,590.59303 transactions
Sell side31,677 shares € 252,280.78225 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 31 December 2022, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 33,739 Lhyfe shares
  • Cash position: 239,311.93 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract, on 20 June 2022:

  • Number of shares: 0 Lhyfe share
  • Cash position: 500,000.00 euros in cash

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group dedicated to the energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects aim to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model allowing the decarbonization of entire sectors of industry and mobility.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first industrial green hydrogen production site in direct connection with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first pilot platform for green hydrogen production at sea.
Lhyfe is present in 11 European countries and has 149 employees at the end of 2022. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com		Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE
Number of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital traded in EUR Number of transactionsNumber of sharesCapital traded in EUR
TOTAL30338,457302,590.59 TOTAL22531,677252,280.78
02/01/202323533,083.63 02/01/202333002,652
03/01/202312001,756 03/01/202336005,280
04/01/202334534,002.62 04/01/202351,0008,874
05/01/202348007,026 05/01/202322181,933.59
06/01/202312001,758 06/01/202336005,316
09/01/202324003,550 09/01/202346005,388
10/01/2023132,35020,216.11 10/01/202312001,780
11/01/202381,42011,771.66 11/01/202381,40211,783.11
12/01/202323002,508.9 12/01/202335504,662.02
13/01/202391,65013,871.55 13/01/202322071,751.43
17/01/202371,40011,676 16/01/202351,50012,762
18/01/202371,30010,729.94 18/01/202312001,656
19/01/202336004,938 19/01/202322351,953.56
20/01/202324003,276 20/01/202351,50012,402
23/01/202312001,663.6 23/01/202361,20010,170
24/01/202361,0008,397 24/01/202324003,395.4
25/01/202335004,223 26/01/202324003,404
26/01/202334213,541.79 27/01/202311084.6
27/01/202361,0568,801.97 30/01/202323002,520
30/01/202346004,960.2 01/02/202313002,487
31/01/202336004,974 02/02/202346004,939.5
01/02/202324003,286 03/02/202324003,314
02/02/202311501,227 06/02/202312001,654
03/02/202334503,694.5 07/02/202335594,666.42
06/02/202311501,236 08/02/202348006,700
07/02/20231324.78 10/02/202324003,306
08/02/202323002,496 13/02/202335204,293.38
09/02/202333002,484 14/02/2023129239.54
10/02/202322802,297.4 15/02/202322041,683
13/02/202323002,463 16/02/202336004,962
14/02/202322401,964.4 20/02/202336004,956
15/02/202324003,258 21/02/202323002,464.5
16/02/202311298.16 22/02/2023118.19
17/02/202323002,467.5 23/02/2023118.19
20/02/202323002,457 24/02/2023118.02
21/02/202323002,455.5 27/02/202333002,388
22/02/2023118.19 28/02/202311501,197
23/02/20232101818.19 01/03/202324003,192
24/02/202342071,644.82 03/03/202323002,388
27/02/2023123181.7 06/03/202335154,058.2
01/03/202311501,192.5 08/03/202323002,352
02/03/202334503,573 09/03/202344803,804
03/03/202323002,352 13/03/2023118135.9
06/03/202322772,163.59 14/03/202367165,268.33
07/03/202311501,173 15/03/202346014,495.48
08/03/2023114109.2 16/03/202323002,160
10/03/202377005,512.01 17/03/202346004,338
13/03/202378756,475 20/03/202335504,003.01
14/03/20231100726 21/03/202391,2169,130.94
15/03/202356004,368 22/03/202322001,617
16/03/20231010507,495.53 23/03/202399006,974.01
20/03/202323002,173.5 27/03/2023142315.84
22/03/202317185014,340.46 28/03/202334503,352.5
23/03/202333002,294.01 29/03/20231100750
24/03/202345204,004 30/03/20231100749.9
27/03/202367005,212.97 31/03/202322001,468
29/03/2023180588.8 03/04/202388216,502.32
30/03/202322001,472 04/04/202333472,550.17
31/03/20231100730 05/04/202323002,154
03/04/202314166012,222.75 06/04/202322001,385
04/04/202355804,185.98 11/04/202357505,100
05/04/202315167011,560.41 12/04/202333002,037
06/04/202376004,055.58 13/04/2023111,1007,591.98
11/04/202322001,352 14/04/20231100700
14/04/20231100690 17/04/20232101705.95
17/04/2023116.95 18/04/2023116.98
18/04/2023116.98 19/04/2023117.04
19/04/2023117.04 20/04/2023117.01
20/04/2023117.01 21/04/2023117
21/04/2023117 02/05/2023116.99
24/04/20231100694 05/05/20231100700
25/04/20231100695 18/05/2023117
26/04/20231100696 19/05/20231100704
27/04/202322001,388 24/05/2023137256.78
28/04/20231100689 25/05/202344002,770
02/05/2023116.99 26/05/202333002,094
05/05/20231100690 31/05/20231100698
18/05/2023117 09/06/202322001,399
22/05/20231100698 12/06/20231100705
23/05/20231100696 13/06/20231100703
24/05/202388005,521.04 14/06/202322401,680
25/05/202321741,194.16 20/06/20231100700
26/05/202322001,384 22/06/202322001,401
29/05/202322001,388 23/06/20231100700
30/05/2023180556.8 28/06/20231100703
31/05/2023180553.6 29/06/20231100703
01/06/2023180558.4
02/06/202321601,110.4
05/06/202321601,110.4
06/06/202332101,458.81
07/06/2023180556.8
08/06/2023180556.8
09/06/202321801,252.01
12/06/202321601,113.6
13/06/202321601,110.4
19/06/20231100696
20/06/2023170487.2
21/06/2023180556.8
23/06/202322001,388
26/06/202322001,388
27/06/2023180556.8
30/06/2023170487.2
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x5ualZWbaGicnZxvlJ5nZmeUm5uWkmTKl5aVx5KalciUmnJilJljbsbGZnFhnWZn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80811-lhyfe_bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite-30062023_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
