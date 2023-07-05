HSARx Partners with the American Nurses Association to Offer Prescription Savings to its Members

HSARx Continues Rapid U.S. Expansion

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / HSARx announced today that it has partnered with the American Nurses Association (ANA), the premiere organization representing the nation's more than 4 million registered nurses, to expand the reach of its dynamic offerings. As part of this partnership, ANA will offer HSARx's prescription savings program to its membership.

"Nurses balance the daily demands of providing patients quality care. In return, we must support their overall health and well-being," said Stephen Fox, ANA Vice President of Membership and Constituent Relations. "Just like the patients in their care, nurses themselves are not immune to the rising costs of health care and prescription drug prices. Our partnership with HSARx to offer our membership this timely and necessary benefit aligns with our mission to advance the health and wellness of nurses."

In a survey of over 12,000 nurses conducted by the American Nurses Foundation, 64 percent of nurses report feeling stressed, and 57 percent exhausted. In the same survey, 84 percent of nurses say they are stressed or dealing with burnout. At a time when many nurses report experiencing health challenges and work environment issues like never before, ANA is committed to supporting the mental, physical, and emotional health of nurses nationwide by providing meaningful content, resources and benefits. Among its current member benefits, offers student loan refinancing, professional liability insurance, travel discounts, life and long-term care insurance and more.

"I was raised by a single mom who was a nurse and, raising two sons, I saw some of the challenges she faced," said Dennis Sponer, CEO of HSARx. "With our solution, they don't have to shop around for the lowest priced prescriptions and the price is the price. If anyone should have the best deal, it's our nurses and everyday heroes."

With HSARx, consumers may use pre-tax HSA dollars or a personal debit or credit card to pay for their medicine, all while saving 40 to 80% on all levels of medications. By integrating directly into consumers HSA account or debit/credit card, HSARx offers the consumer all the benefits and cost savings that have been available traditionally to large health insurance companies.

Approximately $75 billion in health care dollars fall under the management of HSAs. Growth in the sector is increasing at a rate of 19% per year. Approximately 13% of Americans lost their prescription drug coverage from their health insurer in 2020 and 28% of Americans take at least one prescription that is not covered by their health insurance.

The ANA partnership builds on HSARx's recent collaborations with insurance general agencies and third-party administrators.

For more information on HSARx, visit www.HSARx.com or call 888-472-7912.

About HSARx

With better consumer savings and being easier to use, HSARx has developed a revolutionary new product previously unseen in the healthcare marketplace. Launched in 2022, HSARx enables consumers to pay for and obtain discounts on prescription medications while automatically billing their health savings account or credit/debit account without an HSA account. This program saves individuals up to 80% on their out-of-pocket drug spending, providing access to discounts traditionally only available to large insurance companies. For more information, visit the company's website at www.HSARx.com.

About the American Nurses Association

The American Nurses Association (ANA) is the premier organization representing the interests of the nation's more than 4 million registered nurses. ANA advances the profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting a safe and ethical work environment, bolstering the health and wellness of nurses, and advocating on health care issues that affect nurses and the public. ANA is at the forefront of improving the quality of health care for all. For more information, visit www.nursingworld.org.

###

Media Contacts:

For HSARx - The Firm Public Relations & Marketing - 702.739.9933

Jasen Woehrle/ ext. 234/ jasenw@thefirmpr.com

Jesse Scott/ ext. 228/ jscott@thefirmpr.com

SOURCE: HSARx

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765693/HSARx-Partners-with-the-American-Nurses-Association-to-Offer-Prescription-Savings-to-its-Members