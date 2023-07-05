Global SaaS Solutions Provider Rillion Announces Partnership With Payments as a Service Fintech Finexio

Rillion expands its cloud-based invoice management and accounts payable offering with automated AP payment delivery and operations.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Rillion, the AP Automation expert to thousands of customers in 50 countries worldwide, and Finexio, the fast-growing digital Accounts Payable (AP) Payments as a Service company, today announced a partnership to bring fully managed AP payments operations solutions to Rillion customers, enabling them to eliminate fraud-prone paper checks, manual payment processes, and supplier exceptions.

Rillion Announces Partnership with Payments as a Service Fintech Finexio.

Finexio B2B payment technology is now part of Rillion's AP Automation offering, helping the U.S. companies that Rillion serves reduce AP costs and inefficiencies. Rillion Pay provides a streamlined AP payment experience, delivering greater ROI by lowering payment costs. This embedded AP payment service manages delivery and payment operations for a wide variety of payment types, including virtual card, ACH, wire, and paper checks.

"The solution removes the burden of exception handling, disputes, and manual supplier communication," said Matt Lechowicz, Head of Sales for Rillion Pay, "and automated, proactive checks and balances ensure your payments are settled."

"We are delighted to join forces with Rillion to revolutionize the way businesses handle their accounts payable processes," said Ernest Rolfson, Founder and CEO of Finexio. "Through our embedded AP Payments as a Service offering, Rillion customers will experience significant improvements in efficiency, cost savings, and overall financial operations related to their AP payments."

With respect to the payment lifecycle, Finexio's integrated payment solution also offers Rillion customers high-touch supplier enablement, fraud and risk detection, payment-specific strategic account relationship management, payment operations and settlement support, and payments and banking data security capabilities.

About Rillion

Rillion makes clients' jobs easier by letting them do more, with less. As AP Automation experts, Rillion provides the proper tools to allow finance professionals to transform how they manage vendor invoices - from data capture and requisitions, to invoice matching and approvals. Rillion comes from over 25 years of experience providing the best customer service in the industry, resulting in a more efficient invoice process and peace of mind for Accounts Payable. To date, Rillion has supported over 3,000 companies across over 50 countries. For more information and to learn more visit Rillion.com.

About Finexio

Finexio is the leading AP Payments as a Service company focused on providing end-to-end payment capabilities embedded within Procurement, AP Software Platforms, and Financial Institutions. This embedded electronic payments solution represents a powerful disruption to traditional, disjointed manual-based AP processes. Finexio's modern, efficient service model, robust API, SSO capabilities, and total payment solutions translate to high-margin revenue streams and a strong competitive position for partners. Learn more about Finexio on their website or follow them on LinkedIn.

