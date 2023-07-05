Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.07.2023

WKN: A19RCV | ISIN: FR0013292687 | Ticker-Symbol:
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.07.2023 | 19:10
RCI Banque S.A.: UPDATE OF NEU PROGRAMME, RENEWAL OF NEU CP STEP LABEL

July 5th, 2023

RCI Banque S.A. updated the Information Memorandum of its Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) programme.

RCI Banque S.A. Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) programme benefited from the renewal of its STEP label (STEP ID 0000070) and is available on STEP website under the following link

https://www.stepmarket.org/directory/more-info.html?label_id=7

Attachment

  • RCI BANQUE SA.UPDATE OF NEU PROGRAMME, RENEWAL OF NEU CP STEP LABEL (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/999413d5-d70b-4844-ad07-f0f65a3d2bfc)

