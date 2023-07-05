Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2023) - Gallagher Security Corp. (CSE: GLL) (the "Company") announces that it has entered into a term sheet with Carbonethic Holding Inc. ("Carbonethic") to acquire certain generative artificial intelligence intellectual property assets ("Woodlands.ai") from Carbonethic for cash consideration and certain contingent payments.

Woodlands.ai is a generative AI (artificial intelligence), natural resources model in development, building digital twins of real-world forests. Digital forests can be manipulated and studied in computer generated worlds, with the influence of deep machine learning, neural networks, and artificial intelligence. Digital forest technology has many applications including carbon offsetting, forest and land management and wildfire protection.

Corporate Update and Name Change

As previously announced, the Company is pursuing opportunities in the Carbon Credits sector with High Bar First Nations and Treelab Carbon Technologies. High Bar and TreeLab will work together to plant new trees on indigenous lands located in the Fraser Canyon/Cariboo region in B.C. for the purpose of carbon sequestration. The Company intends to invest in the development of Woodlands.ai and use the product to support its initiatives with High Bar and Treelab. The Company does not intend to pursue any of its previously announced transactions to develop cybersecurity and cryptocurrency software or its proposed transaction with MyCellium Warehouse Inc. and will focus solely on its existing initiatives and pursuing opportunities in the carbon credits sector.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it will be changing its name to Genesis AI Corp. The new Cusip and Isin numbers will be 371957101 and CA3719571018 respectively. The Company expects to commence trading under the ticker symbol AIG on July 11, 2023.

Acquisition of Woodlands.ai

The term sheet is binding and contemplates that the parties will enter into an asset purchase agreement pursuant to which Carbonethic will sell Woodlands.ai to the Company in consideration for C$100,000 in cash and up to C$1.5 million in royalty payments from revenue generated by the Company over 36 months from closing of the transaction. The Company will commit to invest up to $500,000 on Woodlands.ai to further develop the product. The Company will also license Woodlands.ai to Carbonethic for use on Carbonethic's existing forest carbon projects in Canada. Transaction remains subject to the parties entering into definitive documentation and closing of the transaction, including any stock exchange or regulatory approvals, as applicable.

