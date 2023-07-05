GaN Systems Verifies Continuity of Supply of Leading GaN Power Products

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / GaN Systems, a global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, today has confirmed its continuity of supply of leading GaN power products.

On July 3, 2023, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) and General Administration of Customs (GAC) announced that export control measures on gallium- and germanium-related semiconductor raw materials would be put in place starting Aug. 1. GaN Systems has confirmed with its GaN-on-Silicon wafer supplier that the announced export restrictions on gallium and germanium raw materials will not directly impact wafer production given multiple sources of gallium worldwide.

Therefore, GaN Systems does not see any major impact on material supplies which would disrupt its ability to supply product to its customers.

