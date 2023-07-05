Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2023) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, wishes to announce the following matters:

Annual Meeting Results

At the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, shareholders approved: (i) the re-election of Mitchell Geisler, Robert Landau, Gary Prihar, Richard Jagodnik and Jackie Glazer as directors; and (ii) the re-appointment of Clearhouse LLP as auditors. Disinterested shareholders, however, did not approve a non-arm's length transaction which involved the proposed conversion of certain salary and other remuneration owed to 2 executive officers into common shares. As a result, the Corporation will continue to carry the indebtedness on its ledgers and will be working with the executives to determine an appropriate plan to retire this obligation.

Update on Alberta IHF Acquisition

Further to the Company's news releases of March 6, 2023, and November 21, 2022, the Company wishes to announce that it is awaiting final approval from TD Canada Trust for certain debt financing which will be used in part to close on the purchase of 4 IHF centers in Calgary, Alberta. The debt financing is a condition precedent required to be satisfied before closing can occur. TD Canada Trust has advised the Company that it is hopeful that the bank will be able to establish the loan facility on or before July 31, 2023.

Yonge Sheppard Location

Construction on the Company's new Yonge Sheppard location has begun and the IHF location is expected to open for patients during the fourth quarter of 2023.

About LevelJump Healthcare

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its IHF's (Independent Healthcare Facilities). JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.

Mitchell Geisler

Chief Executive Officer

Caitlin-Robyn Densmore

Investor Relations Manager

Caitlin.Densmore@leveljumphealthcare.com

(437) 214-1568

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172458