Cadmus Publishing: Get Ready for Thrilling Intrigue in New Book

PORT ANGELES, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2023 / Discover spine-tingling intrigue in Don't Tell A Soul: A Mark St. James Novel, from Cadmus Publishing. Mark St. James is a small-town Navy SEAL vet running an elite police unit. Following a horrific loss, Mark steps down from the elite unit and remakes himself as a private investigator. When mysterious killings start to occur, Mark must confront his nightmares and find the connection between past and present.









A new case arrives in the form of Kiara Benson, a young woman in witness protection after witnessing a horrible crime. The odds are against her survival and Mark must beat the clock - or risk the whole town imploding. Even using all his skills and experience, it might not be enough. As the twists and turns - and body count - add up, readers will be on the edge of their seats, page after page.

Nicolae Andrews was born on an Army base in Arizona and spent his childhood in rural Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh. Growing up he enjoyed going to school, hanging out with his cousins playing war games and Atari, showing off his math skills to anyone who would pay attention, seeking to be the center of everyone's world, and his favorite pastime - reading. He purports to have read over 5,000 books so far and has had a dream to write his own novels since being a small boy. His favorite authors as a young man ranged from Judy Bloom to Dean Koontz and he has found inspiration for his own writing through authors such as Michael Crichton, John Sandford, Jon Land, Terry Brooks, and Robert Jordan. At the age of 42, he lives in rural Kansas where he writes during his free time, watches movies, hangs out with friends and family, and continues his age-old pastime. Known among his brethren for both his wild comedic lifestyle and eccentric nicknames, such as McRuffkis and Stick, he tries to enjoy life to the fullest capacity he can. His only desire is to create and leave behind a legacy of laughter and a library of his own.

