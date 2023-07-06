This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated May 10, 2023 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 1, 2023.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2023) - HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBFA) (the Company" or "HIVE") a global leader in blockchain technology, today announces its intent to undergo a strategic rebranding including a name change to "HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd." (the "Name Change") to better reflect the Company's evolving expansion into fast tracking our HPC data centres by utilizing our Nvidia high performance Graphics Processing Unit ("GPU") chips for the mass adoption trend in Artificial Intelligence ("AI"). HIVE has been a pioneering force in the cryptocurrency mining sector since 2017. The intent of the name change signals a significant strategic expansion to harness the potential of our green energy data centres and of GPU Cloud compute technology, a vital tool in the world of AI, machine learning, and advanced data analysis since the launch of ChatGPT.

Currently, the common shares ("Shares") of the Company trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "HIVE" and on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "HIVE". Certain common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"), which were issued pursuant to the automatic exercise on January 11, 2022, of the 19,170,500 special warrants previously issued on November 30, 2021, are currently listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol "HIVE.WT". The Company will not be changing any of its trading symbols and it will not be undertaking any consolidation of share capital in connection with the Name Change. The Company expects that the Name Change will be effective on or about July 12, 2023 and that the Shares and the Warrants will commence trading under its new name on the TSXV and Nasdaq shortly after that. Completion of the Name Change is subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSXV.

The Name Change does not affect the Company's Share or Warrant structure or the rights of the Company's securityholders, and no further action is required by existing securityholders. Each current Share certificate or Warrant certificate evidencing Shares or Warrants, as applicable, of HIVE will continue to evidence the Shares or Warrants, as applicable, of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. without further action by holders of Shares or Warrants, as applicable, after the Name Change.

Correction to June 30, 2023, News Release

In the Company's June 30, 2023, news release, there was an understatement of the number of Bitcoin equivalent mined during the year by 792. HIVE stated that "In this fiscal year, the Company mined 3,258 Bitcoin from ASICs and 3,503 Bitcoin equivalent when including digital assets mined form GPUs." The correct figures for Bitcoin equivalent should have been 4,295 and not 3,503.

Option Grant

The Company announced that the Board of Directors has approved the grant 620,000 incentive stock options ("Stock Options") exercisable into the equivalent amount of common shares of the Company at a price of C$6.86 per share for a period of five years. The grants were made to employees, officers and consultants of the Company and are subject certain vesting requirements.

All grants of Stock Options are subject to the Company's Stock Option Plan which was re-approved by shareholders at HIVE's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders on December 20, 2022.

Further updates on the rebranding and name change will be provided as they become available.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. went public in 2017 as the first cryptocurrency mining company listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange with a sustainable green energy focus.

HIVE is a growth-oriented technology stock in the emergent blockchain industry. As a company whose shares trade on a major stock exchange, we are building a bridge between the digital currency and blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art, green energy-powered data center facilities in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland, where we endeavor to source green energy to mine digital assets such as Bitcoin on the cloud. Since the beginning of 2021, HIVE has held in secure storage the majority of its treasury of ETH and BTC derived from mining rewards. Our shares provide investors with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining, as well as a portfolio of Bitcoin. Because HIVE also owns hard assets such as data centers and advanced multi-use servers, we believe our shares offer investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency space.

For more information and to register for HIVE's mailing list, please visit www.HIVEblockchain.com. Follow @HIVE_HPC on Twitter and subscribe to HIVE's YouTube channel.

On Behalf of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

"Frank Holmes"

Executive Chairman

For further information please contact:

Frank Holmes

Tel: (604) 664-1078

