Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Der Super-Investitionsgrund! 12.000% mit konkurrenzlosem Produkt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855681 | ISIN: US4581401001 | Ticker-Symbol: INL
Tradegate
05.07.23
21:56 Uhr
30,005 Euro
+0,050
+0,17 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,82030,02005.07.
29,91529,97005.07.
PR Newswire
06.07.2023 | 07:06
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AEWIN Tech.: AEWIN network appliance SCB-1741 powered by 13th /12th Gen Intel Core Processor

TAIPEI, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCB-1741 powered by 13th/12th Gen Intel® Core Processor is AEWIN's latest 1U Network Appliance. With the advanced Intel 7 process, the increased CPU cores & threads (up to up to 24 cores/ 32 threads) of Raptor Lake-S CPU offers remarkable performance to handle a huge amount of data in a shorter period with better power management.

AEWIN network appliance SCB-1741 powered by 13th /12th Gen Intel Core Processor

Equipped with 10x on-board 1Gbps LAN ports (optional 2x SFP ports) with 3 pairs Gen3 bypass, SCB-1741 is ideal for a wide variety of network applications. In addition, there are two Network Expansion Module slots which can install a wide range of AEWIN NICs from 1GbE to 40GbE with optional Bypass function for flexible configuration building. To ensure the networking security, the system is with TPM to protect its start-up process which make it suitable for diverse network solutions like Cybersecurity, NGFW/UTM, SD-WAN, uCPE, etc.

In addition to the great capability and function mentioned, the SCB-1741 has 300W redundant PSU for outstanding sustainability and reliability. With the support of 4x DDR4 slots, SCB-1741 can be easily configured with up to 128GB for cost-effective solution. It can also serve basic network storage applications as it contains multi-storage medias including 2x SATA 2.5" HDD/SDD bays, 1x mSATA socket, and 1x M.2 M key slot.

To know more about this versatile platform powered by Raptor Lake-S/Alder Lake-S, please don't hesitate to contact AEWIN friendly sales!

For more information, please visit: https://www.aewin.com/ or contact us.

Media Contact:
AEWIN Tech, sales@aewin.com, 886-2-2697-6866

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146459/AEWIN_network_appliance_SCB_1741_powered_13th_12th_Gen_Intel_Core.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aewin-network-appliance-scb-1741-powered-by-13th-12th-gen-intel-core-processor-301869391.html

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.