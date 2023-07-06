

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The euro fell to near 2-week lows of 0.9738 against the Swiss franc and 156.18 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9753 and 156.99, respectively.



Moving away from a recent high of 0.8546 against the pound, the euro fell to nearly a 2-week low of 0.8536.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the euro dropped to 3-week lows of 1.0834 and 1.7504, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0854 and 1.7559, respectively.



The euro edged down to 1.6261 against the Australian dollar, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.6308.



Against the Canadian dollar, the euro dropped to 1.4409 from a recent high of 1.4422.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.95 against the franc, 154.00 against the yen, 0.82 against the pound, 1.06 against the greenback, 1.71 against the kiwi, 1.58 against the aussie and 1.41 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

