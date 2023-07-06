Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023
WKN: 904953 | ISIN: NO0003067902 | Ticker-Symbol: 2HX
Tradegate
05.07.23
21:56 Uhr
2,600 Euro
+0,050
+1,96 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2023 | 07:22
111 Leser
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today

Issuer: Hexagon Composites ASA

Ex-date: 6 July 2023
Dividend-in-Kind amount: 0.3432 Hexagon Purus ASA shares per Hexagon Composites ASA share
Announced currency: NOK

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations

Attached is also an information letter that has been prepared by Hexagon Composites ASA.

For further information, please contact:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations & ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Email: ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

Attachment

  • Information letter - Distribution of shares in Hexagon Purus ASA (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3496fac6-7c62-45d2-876a-201eece875ca)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
