Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, issues an update for the second quarter ('Q2') of 2023.

Q2 Fleet Metrics

Executed 31 lease transactions comprising new aircraft leases, follow-on leases and lease extensions;

Entered into letters of intent for the sale and leaseback of 9 aircraft;

Confirmed order for 40 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and agreed to order 20 Airbus A330neo aircraft;

Delivered 5 new aircraft and transitioned 13 aircraft to a total of 10 customers;

Sold 3 aircraft and executed sale agreements for a further 17 aircraft;

Entered into letters of intent to place 23 aircraft from our orderbook during the quarter;

Added 2 new customers, giving a total of 149 airline customers operating in 65 countries; and,

Ended the quarter with an owned and managed fleet of 578 aircraft, with total orders and commitments for 297 fuel-efficient, new technology aircraft.

Q2 Business Highlights

Fitch improved Avolon's BBB- rating outlook from Stable to Positive;

Raised US$3.4 billion of debt capital in the quarter, including: Private offering of US$750 million of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2028; US$1.7 billion Term Loan B refinancing with new loan maturing in 2028; and, Letter of intent for a US$950 million term financing facility maturing in 2030;

Published our 2023 World Fleet Forecast, Return to Growth, which predicts that the global commercial aircraft fleet will almost double to 46,880 aircraft in 2042, as the sector addresses a structural long-term shortage of aircraft and sustained demand for travel. The report is available at www.avolon.aero/insights.

About Avolon

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., a public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415) and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX). Avolon is a global leader in aircraft leasing with an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 30 June 2023 of 875 aircraft. www.avolon.aero

