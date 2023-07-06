Commissioning of the H2 unit

Laureate of the French State Innovation Competition to develop a 5 th technology

Signing of two new contracts with social landlords Vendée Habitat and Domofrance

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to decarbonising the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cements, presents its achievements for the month of June 2023.

I. Commissioning of H2, the first vertical cement plant in the world

Inaugurated last May at Bournezeau in Vendée (85), H2, the second Hoffmann Green production plant was commissioned on June 30, 2023. Built entirely from Hoffmann Green clinker-free cement, this exceptional facility will increase production capacity by 250,000 tons of cement per year, in line with the Group's ambitions and growth in demand.

II. Laureate of the French State Innovation Competition in the I-Nov category to develop the 5th technology of the company, H-Green

To encourage the emergence of French champions on the international stage, the French government's innovation competitions (les Concours d'Innovation de l'État) have been rewarding researchers and entrepreneurs since 1999, providing them with support and financial backing for their projects through the future investment plan, France 2030. With France 2030, the French government has committed to making France a leader in the creation and development of innovative, sovereign companies whose projects will help to decarbonise our economy and our way of life.

In this context, as an industrial player actively participating in the ecological transition of the construction sector, on July 4, 2023, Hoffmann Green was appointed winner of the innovation competition in the I-Nov category, dedicated to innovation projects with particularly strong potential for the French economy. As a result of this nomination, Hoffmann Green will receive R&D funding to develop H-Green, the 5th technology of Hoffmann Green with an activation system enabling it to target a carbon footprint 10 times lower than traditional cement, resulting in an even lower carbon footprint than Hoffmann 0% clinker cements marketed today.

III. Signing of a partnership agreement with Vendée Habitat, the leading landlord in the Vendée department (85)

Vendée Habitat is one of the most dynamic social landlords in the Pays de la Loire region, with around 18,000 homes under management. As part of its low-carbon development strategy, the landlord has undertaken to specify and promote concrete made with Hoffmann clinker-free cement in future building programs throughout the Vendée region.

As communicated by Hoffmann Green at the beginning of June, this collaboration will enable to built new homes that meet the low-carbon strategy and the requirements of future thermal regulations, as well as the department's 2050 carbon neutrality targets. This long-term partnership is committed to an ambitious approach that protects the environment, and is open-ended.

IV. Signing of a partnership agreement until 2028 with Domofrance, the leading social landlord in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine area and a subsidiary of the Action Logement group

Hoffmann Green has also announced the signing of a partnership running until 2028 with social landlord Domofrance, a key player in a wide range of housing-related services (property development, rental management, home ownership, urban development, co-ownership management) in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine area and a subsidiary of the Action Logement group. With sales of €261m in 2022, Domofrance has 40,712 homes under management.

Recognised for its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, Domofrance will be awarded the B Corp label in 2021, a first time for a social landlord. Domofrance is building on this momentum by committing to prescribe concrete made with Hoffmann clinker-free cements.

ABOUT VENDÉE HABITAT

Vendée Habitat is Vendée's public housing office (OPH), founded in 1929, and the department's leading social landlord with around 18,000 homes.

Providing housing for all

Our mission is to build and renovate social rental housing, and to support our tenants throughout their stay in our homes. We make it easier for people in the Vendée to buy their own home (PSLA, housing estates or sales). In addition, we build appropriate accommodation facilities for the general public (EHPAD, MARPA, FJT or young workers' residences, homes for disabled adults, etc.).

More than just housing

As well as building housing, we are helping to develop town centres (demolition and reconstruction), and we are providing new services to the population through the construction of health centres or medical centres, commercial or service premises, micro-care centres, police stations, etc.

A major player in the housing market in the Vendée

Vendée Habitat is injecting 500 million euros into the local economy over the period 2020-2026. Alongside the Vendée department, our organisation is stepping up its production of new rental accommodation: 2,000 homes are planned for the period 2020-2026.

Proximity is a strength that our renters applaud

Vendée Habitat has a dense local network (4 agencies, 3 branches and 24 reception points), with on-call duty in the evenings, at weekends and on public holidays. This means that our teams are close to our tenants to answer their questions. This customer relationship and quality of service is praised by our tenants. The high level of satisfaction among our tenants (92.8% say they are satisfied with Vendée Habitat) puts us at the top of the list of landlords in the region.

For more information, visit Vendée Habitat Housing and urban development (vendeehabitat.fr)

ABOUT DOMOFRANCE

Domofrance is first and foremost a social housing company (SHC) founded in Bordeaux in 1958. Its history has been built on the Bordeaux metropolitan area, which it has helped to develop through the development of neighbourhoods that have shaped the city and its conurbation.

Born of the desire of employers to promote housing for their employees, Domofrance is a subsidiary of the Action Logement Immobilier group. The balance between the interests of the stakeholders is guaranteed by its joint governance; its Board of Directors brings together company directors and representatives of trade unions, with local authorities and tenants also taking part.

As a social housing organisation providing a Service of General Economic Interest (SGEI), Domofrance is committed to finding the best "housing" solution so that everyone, especially the most disadvantaged, has access to affordable, quality accommodation.

Domofrance offers a full range of "Housing" and "Quality" services, including property development, rental management, home ownership, urban development and co-ownership management.

For more information: www.domofrance.fr

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

With two 4.0 production sites powered by a fleet of solar trackers at its historic site in Bournezeau (Vendée), and soon an additional site at the Dunkirk Major Sea Port, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free, clinker-free and low energy consumption manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com/

