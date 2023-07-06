Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - Investor Presentation

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 06

ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

INVESTOR PRESENTATION VIA INVESTOR MEET COMPANY.

The Companyis pleased to announce that KARTIK KUMAR will provide a live presentation relating to the Full Year Results Presentation via Investor Meet Company on 19th July 2023 at 10:30am BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/artemis-alpha-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information, please contact:

Artemis Fund Managers Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 225 7300

6 July 2023