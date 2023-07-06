

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) reported that its total iron ore pellet production for the first half was 1,967 million tonnes, a 57% increase from last year. Sales were 2.1 million tonnes, a 15% increase compared to last year.



Second quarter total iron ore pellet production was 1,066 million tonnes, 18% higher from the first quarter. Sales for the quarter was 1.2 million tonnes, 45% higher than the previous quarter.



Looking forward, the Group plans to continue to operate with between one and two pellet lines for the remainder of the year, in line with first half 2023, assuming no further material changes to the operating environment and logistics availability in Ukraine.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken