Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading - S-Ventures Plc

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading 06-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from 07.30 today, 06 July 2023. S-Ventures Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: SVEN ISIN: GB00BN29LY68 --- The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1673663 06-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1673663&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)