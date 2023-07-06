Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
06.07.23
08:01 Uhr
1,110 Euro
-0,028
-2,46 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0941,12609:32
Dow Jones News
06.07.2023 | 08:31
137 Leser



Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
6 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 5 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1420     GBP0.9780 
                                    GBP0.9660 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.1300 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.133874    GBP0.969940

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,625,844 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5764       1.142         XDUB      10:11:48      00066108419TRLO0 
1608       1.142         XDUB      10:11:48      00066108420TRLO0 
6783       1.132         XDUB      14:44:16      00066115109TRLO0 
7089       1.132         XDUB      14:44:16      00066115110TRLO0 
3768       1.130         XDUB      15:52:46      00066118531TRLO0 
4988       1.130         XDUB      16:03:20      00066119197TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1408       97.80         XLON      10:11:48      00066108415TRLO0 
361       97.80         XLON      10:11:48      00066108416TRLO0 
302       97.80         XLON      10:11:48      00066108417TRLO0 
2870       97.80         XLON      10:11:48      00066108418TRLO0 
310       97.20         XLON      13:55:52      00066113483TRLO0 
630       96.90         XLON      14:44:16      00066115105TRLO0 
608       96.90         XLON      14:44:16      00066115106TRLO0 
1739       96.90         XLON      14:44:16      00066115107TRLO0 
2907       96.90         XLON      14:44:16      00066115108TRLO0 
922       96.60         XLON      16:08:48      00066119526TRLO0 
488       96.60         XLON      16:08:48      00066119527TRLO0 
2000       96.60         XLON      16:08:48      00066119528TRLO0 
687       96.60         XLON      16:08:48      00066119529TRLO0 
1132       96.60         XLON      16:08:48      00066119530TRLO0 
3636       96.60         XLON      16:08:48      00066119531TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  255715 
EQS News ID:  1673577 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1673577&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
