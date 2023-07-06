DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 5 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1420 GBP0.9780 GBP0.9660 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.1300 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.133874 GBP0.969940

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,625,844 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5764 1.142 XDUB 10:11:48 00066108419TRLO0 1608 1.142 XDUB 10:11:48 00066108420TRLO0 6783 1.132 XDUB 14:44:16 00066115109TRLO0 7089 1.132 XDUB 14:44:16 00066115110TRLO0 3768 1.130 XDUB 15:52:46 00066118531TRLO0 4988 1.130 XDUB 16:03:20 00066119197TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1408 97.80 XLON 10:11:48 00066108415TRLO0 361 97.80 XLON 10:11:48 00066108416TRLO0 302 97.80 XLON 10:11:48 00066108417TRLO0 2870 97.80 XLON 10:11:48 00066108418TRLO0 310 97.20 XLON 13:55:52 00066113483TRLO0 630 96.90 XLON 14:44:16 00066115105TRLO0 608 96.90 XLON 14:44:16 00066115106TRLO0 1739 96.90 XLON 14:44:16 00066115107TRLO0 2907 96.90 XLON 14:44:16 00066115108TRLO0 922 96.60 XLON 16:08:48 00066119526TRLO0 488 96.60 XLON 16:08:48 00066119527TRLO0 2000 96.60 XLON 16:08:48 00066119528TRLO0 687 96.60 XLON 16:08:48 00066119529TRLO0 1132 96.60 XLON 16:08:48 00066119530TRLO0 3636 96.60 XLON 16:08:48 00066119531TRLO0

