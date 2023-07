DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for Admission Announcement 06-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQUIS GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Blackpoint Biotech PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 48-49 Chancery Lane, C/O Keystone Law, London, England, WC2A 1JF +44 208 050 6458 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): -- Michael William Balfour, Non-Executive Chairman -- David Manuel Martinez, Chief Executive Officer -- Alexander James Robert Stormont Wakeford, Chief Financial Officer -- Dr Michael Barry Mayne, Chief Product Officer APPLICANT SECTOR: Healthcare DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Blackpoint Biotech PLC is a medical cannabinoids company established to fulfil gaps in the medical cannabis market by creating products that provide fast onset of action and accurate dosing. NAME OF AQUIS CORPORATE ADVISER: First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 12,187,179 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.005 each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 15.12% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Shares % Shares % Shareholder Pre-admission Pre-admission Post-admission Post-admission David Martinez 4,078,102 33.46% 4,078,102 33.46% Alexander Wakeford 1,581,696 12.98% 1,581,696 12.98% Michael Mayne 2,105,000 17.27% 2,105,000 17.27% Creedy Carver Chickens Limited 2,271,410 18.64% 2,271,410 18.64%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

20 July 2023

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.blackpointbiotech.com

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON:

N/A

1673521 06-Jul-2023

