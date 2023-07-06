Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2023 | 08:34
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group will publish Half Year Financial Report on 20 July 2023

ENENTO GROUP PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 6 JULY 2023 AT 9.30 A.M. EEST

Enento Group will publish Half Year FinancialReport on 20July 2023

Enento Group will publish its Half Year Financial Report on Thursday, 20 July 2023, approximately at 11.00 am EEST. The interim report will be available on Enento's investor website https://enento.com/investors/.

A webcast is scheduled on the same day at 2.00 pm EEST for analysts, investors, and media. During the webcast, CEO Jeanette Jäger and CFO Elina Stråhlman will deliver a presentation on the results. The webcast will be conducted in English.

The webcast can be followed at: https://enento.videosync.fi/q2-2023

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on Enento's investor website.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:

Arto Paukku
Investor Relations Officer
tel. +358 50 469 5380

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 421 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2022 was 167.5 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
