Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Aktie des Jahres - vorprogrammierter Erfolg mit +10.000% Chance?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QSAE | ISIN: NL00150006Z9 | Ticker-Symbol: 9Q9
Frankfurt
06.07.23
08:01 Uhr
2,370 Euro
-0,110
-4,44 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AZERION GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZERION GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6202,63009:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2023 | 08:34
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Azerion Group NV: Principion and LDA Capital cancel agreement for sale of Azerion shares

Amsterdam, 6th July 2023 - Azerion announces today that it has been notified by Principion Holding B.V. ('Principion') that Principion and LDA Capital Limited have cancelled the put option agreement entered into between them and announced by Azerion on 30 December 2022 subject to the terms of a settlement agreement. Principion has also confirmed to Azerion that it has not exercised the put option and that therefore no Azerion shares have been sold under this agreement.

Contact
Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com

Media
press@azerion.com

DISCLAIMER
This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained in this press release does not
purport to be full or complete and, in particular, is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision.
No reliance may be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this press release or
its accuracy, fairness or completeness. Azerion will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature
ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided.


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.