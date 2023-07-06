

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Online retail giant Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) said Thursday that its Prime Day deals, where prime members across the globe will have 48 hours of exclusive access to shop millions of deals, will start on July 11.



New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods.



Starting July 6, prime members can preview the prime day deals and save it to their watchlists. They will get a notification once their deals are live during the Prime Day. Members can also filter their searches to discover products from small businesses with the small business search filter.



Top brands like Dyson, Theragun, essie, and Frigidaire will be included in the deals featured by Amazon.



Members can sign up for Amazon's all-new Invite-only deals program to request an invitation that gives them access to exclusive Prime Day deals that are expected to sell out.



Memebrs can save up to 75 percent on select Amazon devices, including the Invite-only deal on 43' Fire TV Omni Series, Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen), Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen), the company said in a statement.



For parents and students, the deal offers savings in top categories including select kids' uniform styles from Amazon Essentials for under $10; up to 55 percent off select Crayola products; up to 55 percent off select mattresses and beds from Zinus, and many more.



Members will have exclusive access to shop deals from additional celebrity brands like Brady by Tom Brady. Celebrities and ifluencers like Charli D'Amelio, Alix Earle, and Paris Hilton will also share their top Prime Day deal picks.



Prime Day 2022 was the biggest Prime Day event in Amazon history as prime members purchased more than 300 million items worldwide and saved over $1.7 billion as per the company.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken