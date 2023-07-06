Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Naxion (NXN) on July 7, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NXN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on July 7, 2023.





NXN Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/172496_4350177f84b5c850_001full.jpg

Naxion (NXN) is a digital asset on the blockchain network used as gas fees and a means of value preservation for the public blockchain mainnet Naxion. Its native token, NXN, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on July 7, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Naxion

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Naxion (NXN), a digital asset on the blockchain network that is used as gas fees and a means of value preservation for the public blockchain mainnet Naxion. Naxion is a Layer 1 public blockchain mainnet suitable for the general use of a series of software and surrounding resource ecosystems based on distributed or open data hubs. Research and development are ongoing for the expansion and functional improvement of functional and policy specifications, allowing it to be used by more businesses and for the convenient use of more users. NXN is created through mining as a proof-of-work (PoW) method.

Naxion Network offers a range of features and benefits. It operates as a fully decentralized public Layer1 blockchain mainnet without a central authority, allowing applications to expand transaction performance and incentivizing permanent data services. Naxion is designed for massive distributed applications, prioritizing low network costs, quick development, application security, and efficient interactions with other applications. It serves as a multipurpose blockchain mainnet, catering to various needs such as data management, decentralized identity, financial trades, and NFT creation. Naxion aims to outperform other cryptocurrencies in terms of efficiency, encryption, decentralization, stability, and low transaction fees. It prioritizes user convenience and accessibility by utilizing familiar blockchain networks, interfaces, and link specifications. Security is reinforced through verified nodes and blocking access for ASIC miners, ensuring network speed and stability for real-world business use. Naxion maintains very low transaction gas fees, addressing the issue of losing utility due to excessive network costs. Moreover, it promotes an eco-friendly system by minimizing resource usage, overcoming power consumption and data processing speed issues seen in competitors.

About NXN Token

NAXION Network operates as a public layer1 network, offering nodes and issuing NXN coins through mining. The mining process rewards participants, and as more NXN coins are mined, the required hash rate for mining increases. The total number of NXN coins is unlimited. In NAXION, for every block created, 5 NXN coins are mined. The network is open to anyone who wishes to join as a node and receive NXN rewards. The distribution of NXN coins is allocated as follows: 25% to Founder Project Owners & Investors, 20% to Partners, including Partner Companies & Advisors, 30% to the Development Team, and 25% held by Nverse Inc., the company responsible for establishing the Naxion Ecosystem. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on July 7, 2023, investors who are interested in NXN can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about NXN Token:

Official Website: https://www.naxion.net/

Telegram: https://t.me/Naxionofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Naxion_official

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Naxion.Platform

Explorer: https://blockscan.naxion.info/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.info

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172496