

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Energy services group Hunting plc (HTG.L) Thursday said trading in the first half of 2023 was ahead of its expectations driven primarily by strength in most international markets. The company also raised its full-year EBITDA outlook.



For the first half, the company expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA to be in the range of $48 million-$50 million. This compares with EBITDA of $20.6 million for the same period last year.



Looking forward, Hunting has raised its full-year EBITDA outlook to $96 million-$100 million as it expects performance in the second half to be similar to the first half.



Last year, they had reported EBITDA of $52 million.



