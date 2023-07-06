The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 06.07.2023

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 06.07.2023



Anleihen/ETF



1 FR001400J4X8 Crédit Agricole Public Sector SCF

2 XS2648076896 CRH SMW Finance DAC

3 XS2648077274 CRH SMW Finance DAC

4 XS2648498371 Iberdrola Finanzas S.A.

5 GB00BLCXWN03 Mainbridge Percentile PLC

6 XS2648077191 CRH SMW Finance DAC

7 CH1135202161 21Shares Crypto Basket Equal Weight ETP

8 IE000ZOKLHY7 Franklin Future of Food UCITS ETF

9 IE0003WEWAX4 Franklin Future of Health and Wellness UCITS ETF

Das sind die KI-Gewinner Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist! Hier klicken