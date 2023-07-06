Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.07.2023

WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
Stuttgart
06.07.23
10:30 Uhr
34,800 Euro
+0,100
+0,29 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.07.2023 | 09:24
BlueNord ASA: BlueNord: Significant Progress on Tyra II Gas Turbine Generators

OSLO, Norway, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant progress of the two gas turbine generators (GTGs) on Tyra II which have now been powered up.

Once Tyra II is producing again, the two gas turbine generators will, on a continuous basis and with the highest environmental standards, convert natural gas to mechanical energy, enabling production and export from the Tyra field. In addition, a third GTG will be on stand-by.

The powering up of the two gas turbine generators marks a crucial step towards first gas, and the next step for the GTGs to be available for continuous operations is completion of the installation of the sea water lift pumps. The second GTG was powered up a month ahead of schedule, and further safeguards first gas from Tyra II in December 2023.

Reference is made to Tyra II's website: https://tyra2.dk/en/tyra-ii-is-ready-to-be-powered-up/

BlueNord will announce its second quarter results on 12 July 2023.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, EVP Investor Relations & ESG
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-significant-progress-on-tyra-ii-gas-turbine-generators-301870912.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
